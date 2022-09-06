Anthony DeFelice, 38

Name: Anthony DeFelice

Hometown: Fort Worth

Age: 38

Company: Amplus Agency

Position: President

How do you choose to give back to the community?

I sit on two community charity boards and actively donate time and research to the groups. One is a national organization, Ronald McDonald House. The other is Catering to Love, which I actually founded with one of my amazing clients in 2021. I also recycle 😉

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15?

Never stop learning. Don’t ever think you know everything because there’s always room to grow. Ask curious questions and don’t be afraid to not know. You can achieve whatever you set your mind to. And buy Amazon stock!

Where did your first paycheck come from?

When I was 11 I became a soccer referee at Fort Worth Youth Association. That was my first job.

What other profession would you like to try?

If I were to try another profession, I would become a builder. I purchased a house in 2019 and completely rehabbed it as the general contractor. I am fortunate to have so many great relationships from work and was able to update a home that is everything our family could want.

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important?

I would have to say, my Mom and Dad. My mother was a hygienist and my dad was in food service but switched to being a teacher when I was young so he could be more present. They showed me the importance of morality and hard work. Their constant love and support enabled me to create my own path and made me who I am today. One core thing they taught me was humility. No matter what any of us achieves, we must thank God and be aware that we aren’t doing it by ourselves.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Naval Aviator. I was accepted and nominated to a military academy my senior year, but was medically disqualified because I willingly exposed I had asthma when I was a little child. That was the first time I experienced failure. Looking back now, I appreciate that when doors close, others open. This pivot in my life eventually led to my passion for entrepreneurship.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up?

Obviously Top Gun

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out?

I have been to 26 countries, including to the highest tower of the Amazon jungle in Bolivia and multiple soccer trips to see European soccer games.

What is your ideal vacation?

Hopping on a plane and going overseas to explore new cultures and eat great food. I like traveling to sporting events or playing golf.

Favorite food or restaurant?

I do not just have one. I love so many types of food, especially when the food comes with a dining experience with friends and family.

Favorite drink?

Has to be a Yeti cup full of ice and a Claw or Truly while playing golf.

Favorite movie:

Boondock Saints, Gladiator, and Top Gun

Favorite sports team:

Arsenal F.C.

Favorite song:

“A Little Bit of Love” by Weezer

Tell us about your prop?

This print from the artist Craig Alan brings together the concept of human individuality, by taking hundreds of photographed people and sketching them together to make the whole picture. Alan portrays the big picture in a positive light while also focusing on the individual details. This message is deeply inspirational and speaks to me daily.