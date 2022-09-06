Ashton Theiss, 30

Name: Ashton Theiss

Family: David and Lyndsey Theiss, parents; Austin and Oasis Theiss, brother and sister-in-law; Evelynn Rose, niece

Hometown: Hockley, Texas

Age: 30

Company: The Ashton Agency

Position: Broker/Owner

How do you choose to give back to the community? Over the years, I have been involved in many different philanthropic organizations including the Lukemia and Lymphoma Society, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Susan G Komen, and DFW Lab Rescue.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? People will always try to underestimate you and doubt your abilities. Smile, stay humble, get to work, and prove them wrong. You will do it over and over again.

Where did your first paycheck come from? My very first job at 16 was working for a company called Bath Junkies. I was a pro bath products mixologist. Talk about a fun first job!

What other profession would you like to try? Nothing. I really feel like I have my dream career.

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My dear friend of nearly a decade, MaryAnn Means Dufrene (also a 40 Under 40 Alum), has been an inspiration to me from the day we met. Beyond her professional successes, she exudes strength and grace in all aspects of her life. She has taught me so much about how to be a strong female leader while being kind to myself and achieving work-life balance.

What did you want to be when you grew up? Until I was 15, I was dead set on becoming a marine biologist.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? Weird one – but I LOVED Extreme Makeover Home Edition when I was growing up. The incredible impact that this show was able to make in the lives of so many deserving families was as heartwarming as it was inspirational. It gave me perspective for the real life challenges so many around us are facing. In addition to that, the big reveal always left me in awe. There is probably a big piece of my love for renovation design that was ignited by this.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I was on the cast of The Amazing Race on CBS.

What is your ideal vacation? I love traveling versus “vacationing”. Exploring new, beautiful places and cultures is what fills my cup. The top three places I have been are Peru, Bali and Greece.

Favorite food or restaurant? Mexican and Thai food are a tie for my favorite.

Favorite drink? Morning: earl grey tea. Evening: pinot noir.

Favorite movie: Smokey and The Bandits

Favorite sports team: TCU football – Riff Ram!

Favorite song: Heads Carolina, Tails California

Tell us about your prop? Perhaps not a prop, but this is my in-the-field ranch showing attire. When I am out on properties with clients, you will find me in dressed like this (less the jacket in the summer) 99.9% of the time.