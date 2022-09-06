Brandon T. L. Nelson, MBA, 37

Name: Brandon T. L. Nelson, MBA

Family: Anjee (wife), Aiden (son)

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Age: 37

Company: The Parenting Center

Position: Director of Development and Marketing

How do you choose to give back to the community? I’ve found great joy over the years in mentoring Black student-athletes as part of a life skills development program established at my high school, a Little through Big Brothers Big Sisters, as well as mentoring and coaching collegians and local young professionals. I also have been very fortunate to share and further hone my fundraising, marketing and branding skillsets by volunteering within the faith community for a number of years.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? If it costs you your peace and sanity, it’s too expensive. Money isn’t everything. You matter too. Take your time, it will all be worth it.

Where did your first paycheck come from? My first actual paycheck I can recall was from Saints, a popular skating rink in St. Louis. Fun Fact, there was a recording studio inside the building and it is actually where Nelly, The St. Lunatics and other local artists would frequent and record their music.

What other profession would you like to try? Footwear engineer at Nike or Jordan Brand

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? Without question, my mother is one of the most influential people in my life. As a single mother, with two children, she taught me how to love, value, acknowledge and appreciate my own existence. I am grateful that she was intentional in exposing us to the educational, cultural and other life experiences that were instrumental in developing who we are now as adults. I appreciate and love her!

What did you want to be when you grew up? A husband and a father. As a kid, I always looked forward to one day having my own family. Of course I didn’t have an idea of when, where, how nor who but I knew my “what” was to have a family.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Family Matters. Seeing the portrayal of successful, educated and family oriented black homes resonated with me as a kid.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I watch a lot of HGTV and I mean a lot.

What is your ideal vacation? Santorini

Favorite food or restaurant? IMOS Pizza….”The Square Beyond Compare” is a favorite anytime I am back in my hometown of St. Louis. When ordering, you can never go wrong with the toasted ravioli, cheesy garlic bread to compliment your favorite pizza and toppings.

Favorite drink? I can always go for a Goslings Ginger Beer.

Favorite movie: I’m a big fan of animated movies, specifically those created by Disney Pixar. Top five, in no particular order, Finding Nemo, Soul, Up, Turning Red, and Coco. Bonus picks – Luca and Onward

Favorite sports team: The 2006 and 2011 St. Louis Cardinals, followed by every other Cardinals roster since 1985.

Favorite song: This is a tough one. I’m a lover of music and on any given day my rotation may include Billie Holiday, Motown, 80s hip hop, gospel, 90s R&B or 2000s rap.

Tell us about your prop? My props include a photo of my wife and son, a St. Louis Cardinals baseball jersey, sneakers and a Hampton University felt banner; all representing things I love and enjoy. My wife Anjee endured a lot to get Aiden here and capturing their first picture together was a special moment for me. I am a true St. Louisan through and through. Go Cards! I’m a sneaker guy and thoroughly enjoy sneaker culture. My alma mater, Hampton University, holds a very special place in my heart. Hampton has been integral in my development as a man, professional, husband and father. I am forever grateful for QTVI (class of 2007) and my Home by the Sea.