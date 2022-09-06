Christian Jones, 31

Name: Christian Jones

Family: Husband: Rajee Jones, Children: Cameron (6) & Roman (3)

I have a very close extended family! My parents (Hector & Yolanda Perez), brothers (Brandon & Javier Perez), aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents & in-laws play a huge role in my life.

Hometown: The Colony, TX

Age: 31

Company: Expedia Group

Position: Senior Manager of Data Products

How do you choose to give back to the community? I offer my time & resources to help young professionals/recent college grads navigate their careers. I love to refine resumes, conduct mock interviews & help establish career development plans.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Listen to your parents!

Where did your first paycheck come from? Hawaiian Falls Waterpark

What other profession would you like to try? I’d like to retire from the corporate world before I’m 50 to become a professor. My favorite professors at TCU Neeley School of Business were the ones who taught from their practical business experience!

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My family members all influenced me in different ways. My mom is just a BOSS, which inspired me to go into business. I actually had a resume at age 8. My dad made sure we were involved in any & all sports, which instilled discipline & competitiveness. My aunt & uncle demonstrated so much patience, which showed me how to have a level head.

What did you want to be when you grew up? I originally wanted to be a basketball coach before attending a private university & realizing that wasn’t going to pay off my loans. When I got into business school, it evolved to wanting to be a sports agent after taking a Sports Marketing class. That all changed when I added Business Information Systems as a double major to Marketing & I gravitated toward technology.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? I really had to think about this one. I copied everything my older brother did growing up. So I watched a lot of action movies/shows, read comic books & played all his games on Nintendo64. Maybe that’s what makes me comfortable being amongst very few women in technology for the majority of my career!

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? Not surprising to my friends & family, but suprising to colleagues that I’m a textbook introvert.

What is your ideal vacation? Sleeping in & laying out on some beach… any beach. I’ll add it has to be silent, with the exception of waves crashing.

Favorite food or restaurant? I am on the hunt to find the perfect street taco! My favorite restaurant will be the place that has it.

Favorite drink? Mexican 75 (Champagne + Tequila)

Favorite movie: Anything Marvel

Favorite sports team: TCU Football!

Favorite song: A Milli by Lil’ Wanye (I’m so sorry for this answer, but my friends would call me out if I wasn’t honest!)

Tell us about your prop? It’s a little piece of my home!