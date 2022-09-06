Dr. Whitnee Boyd, 34

Name: Dr. Whitnee Boyd

Family: Parents-Rev. and Mrs. Charles S. Boyd, Sr. Siblings-Chalres and Cavon & Terrance Nephews and Neice: Thomas, Trey, Chandler, and Morgan

Hometown: Humphrey/Pine Bluff, AR

Age: 34

Company: Texas Christian University

Position: Office of the Chancellor-Coordinator of Special Projects

How do you choose to give back to the community? I choose to give back to my community through my time, talent, and treasure. I take pride in being rooted in community. I serve on a number of local boards and volunteer throughout the community.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Growing up in a small, rural town in Arkansas, I never could have imagined where life would take me. I would reassure myself that I have a God-given light inside of me and to never dim it for others.

Where did your first paycheck come from? I started my own pecan business around age 12. I grew up in with a large pecan tree in my backyard. I worked with my brothers and parents to fill pecan orders for people in my area. It was one of my first project management experiences.

What other profession would you like to try? I would love to be an ex pat and do work that allows me to travel the world and explore new cultures through engaging with global communities.

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My maternal grandmother, Bertha Mae Price. My grandmother was a wise woman taught by the challenges and obstacles of life. She is the one that set the foundation for my village. If only I understood then how moments with her would shape my world and how she was preparing me in her own way for life today. She was instilling in me the love for Christ, family, community, and my village in the way she knew how. It is amazing how life teaches us lessons that it takes us years to comprehend and internalize. I am her legacy.

What did you want to be when you grew up? Marketing Executive at some downtown office leading an organization.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? Friday night sitcoms like Moesha, Sister Sister, Family Matters, Fresh Prince of Belair. All of these were important to me because they reflected aspects of my own family and myself.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? People often see me speaking in front of a room of people (teaching ,training, etc.) and think I naturally desire to that role to be out front. What they don’t know is that I am typically a bit nervous, but will push myself to do it because of my “get-it-done” attitude. I think this comfort comes from growing up in the church and being pushed to speak or present to the congregation.

What is your ideal vacation? Scenic views with lots of outdoor adventure, a variety of food and culture, and complete strangers to sing, dance, and share stories with. I am an extrovert who loves connecting with people through experiences and storytelling.

Favorite food or restaurant? Southern fried catfish

Favorite drink? Old Fashioned or water. Balance is important, right?

Favorite movie: Black Panther

Favorite sports team: Arkansas Razorbacks

Favorite song: Dear God by Smokie Norful

Tell us about your prop? My faith in Christ calls for me to seek a more just society and empower others. I have used my strong commitment to learning and growing to explore the world through travel, books, and connecting with stories. One of the ways I get to do this is through my own global podcast, This World Is Ours. I also do community building across Fort Worth and other areas and am always seeking to provide opportunity and access to others. These concepts are captured through my props: a passport, books, including my Bible, and a microphone.