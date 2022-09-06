Dylan Jones, 30

Name: Dylan Jones

Family: Melinda Jones (Wife), Avery Jones (Daughter), Baby Jones (Coming Sep 2022)

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX

Age: 30

Company: Animal Cloud Device Connectivity

Position: President & CEO

How do you choose to give back to the community? With a passion for giving back to the veteran and Fort Worth community, I served as President of the Student Veterans Alliance at TCU this past year. Our organization represented more than 500 military affiliated students across campus as we advocated for veteran programs. I am also honored to be invited onto the Texas Christian University Young Chancellor Advisory Council where I will advise administrators on issues of higher education and other topics pertinent to student and community success.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? In the next 15 years of your life, you will have the chance to lay important foundations for your future success.

Where did your first paycheck come from? When I was a teenager, I earned my first paycheck at my dad’s tractor shop restoring a Ford 8N.

What other profession would you like to try? I dream of owning and operating a ranch. I love the idea of being close to nature and preserving a piece of Texas for future generations.

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My grandfather enlisted in the Navy after high school, and was sent to fight in the Korean War. Upon his return, he earned his degree and worked in the aerospace industry. Seeing his success, I joined the military after high school, also serving for a time in Korea.

What did you want to be when you grew up? A professional baseball player

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? Into the Wild is a story about a recent college graduate who leaves society to live off the land in Alaska. The story ends tragically, but it inspired me to seek adventure and freedom on my own terms.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? When people find out that I met my wife while stationed in Korea and that she is Canadian, they are always surprised! We were both working in the country at the same time!

What is your ideal vacation? Exploring a new city and culture is my ideal vacation. I’m always excited to take a trip that provides an opportunity to learn more about the place I’m visiting, as well as myself.

Favorite food or restaurant? Dayne’s Craft BBQ

Favorite drink? Miller Lite

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Favorite sports team: Texas Rangers

Favorite song: It’s A Long Way To The Top – ACDC

Tell us about your prop? I have a pair of my military boots and a flag that was flown on multiple combat missions during my deployments.