Franklin Moss Jr, 39

Name: Franklin Moss Jr

Family: Moss Family

Hometown: Fort Worth TX

Age: 39

Company: Franklin & Anthony, Community Frontline, Quite Frank

Position: Owner/CLOTHIER/ Designer. Director of Marketing, Brand ambassador/Influencer

How do you choose to give back to the community? Through my nonprofit community Frontline we constantly work with building small businesses, having events specifically geared to building or uplifting the community, cleaning my community physically, while also gardening and adding literature to our community library

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Invest in yourself and utilize all benefits of insurance

Where did your first paycheck come from? I believe my first job was at Six flags over Texas

What other profession would you like to try? Coffee, interior decorator and dry cleaning

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My father Franklin Moss Sr and Christene. 2 individual who seeked to make a positive impact in Fort Worth regardless of recognition or pay

What did you want to be when you grew up? When I was younger a writer but then a Electrical Engineer and Rapper

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? The movie Love Jones influenced me the most, the idea of becoming a Renaissance man

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? That I didn’t learn how to skateboard until I turned 34

What is your ideal vacation? At this moment, anywhere I can uplug and not focus on anything but what is directly in front of me

Favorite food or restaurant? Pizza, wings and burger

Favorite drink? Whiskey Scotch or Bourbon but preferably a Distillery edition Oban

Favorite movie: Love Jones and Back to the Future

Favorite sports team: none anymore

Favorite song: 2 Magazines, by The light

Tell us about your prop? I brought along a jersey form dress in a wool flannel fabric pinstripe 3 pc suit a simple suit that would only run around $1700 from our showroom. Also measuring tape since it plays a heavy role in my business