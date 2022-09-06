Gavin Wallace, 39

Name: Gavin Wallace

Family: Chandler Wallace, spouse; Huck & Finn (dogs)

Hometown: Fort Worth, Tx

Age: 39

Company: IMA, Inc.

Position: Senior Vice President

How do you choose to give back to the community? I currently serve on the Executive Committee for the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate; I am also co-chairing the Jewel Charity Invitational Golf Tournament this year, which benefits Cook Children’s.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Listen to your parents. They want what is best for you.

Where did your first paycheck come from? Fun On The Run Paintball.

What other profession would you like to try? I would enjoy becoming a hunting guide. I love the outdoors.

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? Both of my parents. I know it sounds cliché, but I was very fortunate to have two incredible role models.

What did you want to be when you grew up? A lawyer.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? Dazed & Confused

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I am terrified of horror films. Mostly because of the movie “IT.’’

What is your ideal vacation? Anywhere with sandy beaches, clear water, & a nearby golf course.

Favorite food or restaurant? As you can tell from my picture, I don’t discriminate when it comes to food. Thai food is at the top of the list, though.

Favorite drink? I’ve just gotten to the point where I appreciate a quality glass of scotch. I preferred the Speyside scotches.

Favorite movie: Forrest Gump

Favorite sports team: ASES 7th grade football team circa 1996. IYKYK.

Favorite song: Drift Away by Dobie Gray

Tell us about your prop? Huck & Finn are our pride & joy. No question who the alpha male in our house is. He weighs approximately 16 lbs.