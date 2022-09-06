Jeanette Martinez, 39

Name: Jeanette Martinez

Family: Spouse – Carlos Eric Paz de Regil; Children – Eric Paz, Ethan Martinez, Bella Ortega

Hometown: Fort Worth

Age: 39

Company: Tarrant County Precinct One

Position: Executive Administrator of Administrative and Constituent Services

How do you choose to give back to the community? I serve on several nonprofit boards where I give back not only my time but help spread awareness and support the organizations.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Life is never easy. Be grateful and recognize all the blessings that surround you.

Where did your first paycheck come from? Seminary Food Store where I served as a cashier.

What other profession would you like to try? Veterinarian

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My father. He instilled in me a strong work ethic, to recognize my worth and to always remember my values. Values such as the importance of family, respecting others and perseverance.

What did you want to be when you grew up? Architect or Veterinarian

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? The Magic School Bus because of my love for science.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I am very competitive. Maybe too much.

What is your ideal vacation? Machu Picchu, Peru

Favorite food or restaurant? Mexican Cactus with Egg

Favorite drink? Mexican coconut drink, made out of coconut water and pulp.

Favorite movie: The Devil Wears Prada

Favorite sports team: I don’t have a favorite professional team, if I had to choose it would be my tennis league, McLeland Smash Hits.

Favorite song: Rocio Durcal – Me Gustas Mucho

Tell us about your prop? I am very proud of my tennis racquet. Not only did I win it in a tournament, it also represents a sport I love. When I am out on the tennis court I forget all my worries. I focus on the game and I have fun doing so. It brings joy to my life and it has found me a new tribe.