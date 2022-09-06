Juan Rodriguez, 40

Name: Juan Rodriguez

Family: Paige, Wife, Lucas and Aiden, sons

Hometown: Chicago/Fort Worth

Age: 40

Company: Magdalena’s Catering and Events

Position: Chef/Owner

How do you choose to give back to the community? Basically, who ever is in need. We try to give as much as we can. Also, by giving our employees a chance to grow and shine in our field.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Focus more on the business side if your not going to business school.

Where did your first paycheck come from? Diesel Radiator in Chicago. I was working in the office when I was 14. It was a summer job.

What other profession would you like to try? Computer Animator, it was the main reason why I was gong to Art Institute of Dallas

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My grandma and my dad. I cant think of anyone else that harder working than them. They gave me a great example of great work ethic and dedication.

What did you want to be when you grew up? Architect

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? Great Chefs of the World and Toy Story. Great Chefs because I loved the kitchen and the creativity and Toy Story because I wanted to create movies like that

What is your ideal vacation? A tour through Japan

Favorite food or restaurant? Tacos of course!! But I also love sushi

Favorite drink? Paloma. First drink I got drunk off of when I was 14 in Mexico. Oddly enough, it was a memorable experience

Favorite movie: Ready Player One

Favorite sports team: Don’t have any, back in the day it was the Chicago Bulls

Favorite song: I will wait, Book of Life Soundtrack. My sons and I song we jam too.

Tell us about your prop? Knife…without it, we wouldn’t be standing here. It starts with a sharp knife