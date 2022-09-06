Katey McFarlan Hellman, 30

Name: Katey McFarlan Hellman

Family: Husband, Paul, 5-year-old daughter, Maxi, 2-year-old son, Harry.

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Age: 30

Company: Chronicles of Frivolity

Position: Founder and blogger

How do you choose to give back to the community? I’m active in our church and serve in our preschool classes. I help a few local organizations with marketing plans, and dedicated a large portion of my editorial to advertising small local businesses for free.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Never compete with others, only compete with yourself.

Where did your first paycheck come from? My first job was a hostess at a restaurant.

What other profession would you like to try? My husband would probably say interior design since I’m always moving furniture around the house.

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My mom is the most influential person in my life. I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder as a child and she took me all over the country to Pediatric Rheumatologists demanding answers. She is the most loving, personable, and warm person you will ever meet, but boy does she get things done. I got my dedication from her. Sometimes readers ask how I’m so disciplined working for myself, and I joke my mother taught me there was no other option in life.

What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be a nurse to help people with autoimmune disorders like mine, but quickly learned that this was a better way for me to connect with people.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? N/A

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? For having a job on social media, I’m really reserved and private about most things.

What is your ideal vacation? Ravello, Italy is my favorite place in the world, but my daughter wants to go to Disneyland, so I’ll have to say that for her!

Favorite food or restaurant? The burger at Provender Hall is the best in Fort Worth.

Favorite drink? It is embarrassing how often I go by Rosa’s for a peach tea

Favorite movie: Anything Nancy Myers

Favorite sports team: TCU Football and Basketball

Favorite song: Cowgirl Blues by Midland, it’s the song my kids always dance with me to in the kitchen.

Tell us about your prop? I brought a camera because it has always been the focial point of storytelling on my blog. The past decade, we’ve seen so many different trends on various social media platforms. From written long-form content to Instagram Reels, the one thing that stays the same is photography. Blogging is this form of friendship online, where you open yourself up to others through sharing moments of your life. From taking photos for my blog in college to photographing my kids home from the hospital as newborns, a camera is always within reach.