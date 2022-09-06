Kris Canfield, 34

Name: Kris Canfield

Family: My family is very close, sarcastic and competitive – my parents live in Oklahoma, I have three siblings, two are married and I am a proud aunt with two nephews and one niece. I have two dogs: Globe and Atlas who love exploring the Trinity River and going on adventures.

Hometown: Fletcher, Oklahoma

Age: 34

Company: Girls Inc. of Tarrant County

Position: Chief Development Officer

How do you choose to give back to the community? I have volunteered as a sports coach, providing free speed & agility trainings to youth, community gardening projects and I serve on Opal Lee’s event committee.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Find a way to healthily silence the critics around you. Someone will always have something negative to say but stay true to yourself and never stop learning and growing.

Where did your first paycheck come from? Mowing lawns: my sister, Sam and I mowed lawns at a young age and my dad would come help us weedeat.

What other profession would you like to try? A Cultural Anthropologist

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? There are numerous professional athletes, and international activists who inspire me, but my all-time influence comes from my parents. My parents taught me how to work hard, serve others and never let others make me feel inferior without my consent.

What did you want to be when you grew up? A pilot explorer like Amelia Earhart or a traveling dental hygienist.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? Remember the Titans – the adversity the team and individuals overcame, while fighting against the norms of society, to become more than a united team, but like family; always inspired me to be that type of leader on and off the field.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I used to play the drums through junior high and high school!

What is your ideal vacation? Traveling to Europe to visit and hike in England, Scotland, Poland and Switzerland.

Favorite food or restaurant? Mediterranean – Istanbul Grill or The Flying Carpet.

Favorite drink? Cold Brew or Celsius

Favorite movie: Jason Bourne series

Favorite sports team: Greenbay Packers and Oklahoma State University

Favorite song: Pat Benatar, We Belong.

Tell us about your prop?

Running shoes – half and full marathon medals- I try to do a half or full marathon a year.

Rock Climbing shoes/chalk bag – I rock climb frequently at Summit locations across DFW.

Wooden bench – My dad made this cedar bench, it’s the same bench we sat on as kids around the dinner table- each of my siblings have one.

Elephant Painting – International humanitarian work throughout Africa.