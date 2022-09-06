Kristina Reed, 33

Name: Kristina Reed

Hometown: Plano Texas

Age: 33

Company: Cook Children’s Healthcare System

Position: Pediatrician

How do you choose to give back to the community?

Volunteering at community health fairs and events have been an important part of my medical education and training. They are great ways to give back to the community and help those in need by reaching patients that may otherwise have large barriers to accessing healthcare.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15?

You don’t have to have everything all planned out, you just need to make sure you know the next right step. You don’t always see where each small step may lead but if it’s down the right path you will end up where you are meant to be.

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Babysitting!

What other profession would you like to try?

Operating a vineyard, owning a cat cafe or city developer!

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important?

My parents encouraged me growing up and provided me with opportunities to learn from my mistakes. They believed in me during the challenging times and I would never have been able to accomplish my dreams without them.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Somehow I always knew I wanted to be a physician, even at a very young age. My parents have memories of me walking around with my toy doctors kit and asking my grandparents if they needed any shots!

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up?

I was a huge fan of Saved by the Bell and Full House growing up. I even have a photo standing in front of the house they used for the front of Full House during a vacation in San Francisco!

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out?

Despite a lifelong fear of bugs I do enjoy gardening and have enjoyed bringing my flowerbeds to life the past couple of years!

What is your ideal vacation?

My husband and I enjoy traveling and taking part in the local culture and cuisine. We tend to love cities along the coast, eating at local restaurants and exploring local hidden treasures.

Favorite food or restaurant?

I enjoy all kinds of foods. I tend to be pretty adventurous and love exploring new places but my local favorites are Woodshed and Reata.

Favorite drink

Margarita on the rocks!

Favorite movie:

Not typically a fan of musicals, but The Greatest Showman is so good!

Favorite sports team:

University of Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys

Favorite song:

Chances by The Backstreet Boys

Tell us about your prop?

I brought my stethoscope which is the main outward symbol of my profession. It allows me to connect with my patients and this particular one has been with me since the start of medical school!