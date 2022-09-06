Lexi Summers, 30

Name: Lexi Summers

Family: Dean (stepdad) and Johnna (mom) Birkes – Little Brothers Jake and Andy Birkes, Robert (dad) and Kitty (stepmom) Summers – StepBrother Chad Huskins and niece Hazel Huskins.

Hometown: Amarillo, TX.

Age: 30

Company: Worthington National Bank

Position: Assistant Vice President – Commercial Lending

How do you choose to give back to the community? Being a local lender, I am passionate about seeing things happen in my own community. I have a soft heart for anything animal related and try to do random volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Some of my highlights include painting homes for Habitat for Humanity, teaching 3rd graders financial literacy for Junior Achievement, and helping raise donations for Communities in Schools. Animal wise – I adopted my two year old black German Shepherd Mix, Harry, from Saving Hope in 2020. Bueller, my 13 year old chow chow mix, was adopted from the Amarillo pound back in the day.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Cherish your parents, life is short, treat people with kindness, work hard and HAVE FUN doing it

Where did your first paycheck come from? The $1.99 U.S. Cleaners in Amarillo TX

What other profession would you like to try? Professional traveler

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? There are so many people that have influenced who I am today. Usually people say Mom and Dad, but that’s a given. I choose my first “Bank Boss”, Amber Dean. She held her own and taught me to stand up for myself and be confident. You are equal with everyone in that board room – there is no glass ceiling. This can be a good or bad thing depending on the way you look at it, but it has ultimately helped me get to where I am today. Amber could talk the talk with anyone and she can hold her own on the golf course. I can talk the talk, working on the golf skills. Just give me a couple more months.

What did you want to be when you grew up? Veterinarian

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? “Friends”. I think I have seen every episode 4 times. I still watch it.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? Everyone tells me that they are surprised to find out I was a cheerleader growing up. Bonus fact – I moved to Caldwell TX halfway through 7th grade and they made me be the mascot because it was too late in the year to be a cheerleader. I was the first ever Caldwell Middle School Hornet Mascot. We moved to Amarillo by 8th grade.

What is your ideal vacation? Anywhere with people I enjoy being with. Traveling. Mountains or Beach!

Favorite food or restaurant? I love Mexican and Italian food. This is not my favorite restaurant – but favorite fast food place – #1 Extra Red Sauce and Deluxe Nachos from Taco Villa in Amarillo. The bean burrito and fries are a 10/10, and the nachos are made with heart shaped chips.

Favorite drink? Espresso Martinis all day

Favorite movie: The Campaign.

Favorite sports team: Texas Tech Red Raiders! Wreck em!!

Favorite song: Anything Justin Bieber. Yes, I am a 30 year old Bieber lover. My karoke song is “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes

Tell us about your prop? My prop is my dog, Harry. He is a black german shephard.