Melissa S. Rankin, 35

Name: Melissa S. Rankin

Family: Willie Rankin – Spouse; Liam Rankin (6.5) – Child; Penelope Rankin (2) – Child

Hometown: Greenwich, Connecticut

Age: 35

Company: Edward Jones

Position: Financial Advisor

How do you choose to give back to the community? I give back to the community through my service on several boards and advisory councils. I have the privilege of serving as Vice Chair of the YMCA Fort Worth Board and Catholic Charities Fort Worth Board. I also serve on the CFT Advisory Council, Boys and Girls Club Advisory Board and the Burchell Youth Foundation Board. When my husband and I find opportunities to volunteer with our children through any organization, we jump at the chance – we want our kids to see the importance of serving the community.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Never give up and be completely open to new experiences. You never know who you will meet and how much of an impact others will have on you.

Where did your first paycheck come from? Trinity Church in Greenwich when I was 15 and working in the nursey.

What other profession would you like to try? I would love to try being an attorney.

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My mother is the most influential person in my life. She is the epitome of grace, resilience, hard-work and compassion. She taught me the importance of never giving up and learning from lessons fast. I observed my mom persevere through difficult seasons with such tenacity while always holding out a hand to help anyone who needed it. My mother shows me, to this day, what unconditional love is and the ability to always learn and be open to new perspectives.

What did you want to be when you grew up? Growing up I wanted to be a doctor.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? The Goosebumps Series – I was always reading these books. It influenced my love for solving mysteries and puzzles.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I love fantasy football – I usually get a solid second place.

What is your ideal vacation? Sitting on the beach and reading a good book.

Favorite food or restaurant? I love Jamaican food – my family is Jamaican so it brings comfort to me thinking about my grandmother’s cooking.

Favorite drink? Coffee, it is my lifeline.

Favorite movie: Inception with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Favorite sports team: This may get me kicked out of Texas, but New York Giants.

Favorite song: Firework by Katy Perry

Tell us about your prop? My husband made the giant puzzle piece for me! This illustrates my passion for solving problems. From a very young age, I was the designated problem solver in school, for my friends and my family. I get to do this daily in my job with clients and with the organizations that I serve. The two children’s books signify where my two kids are today – my daughter is learning the alphabet and my son loves to read this book – I think he may identify with the main character some days!