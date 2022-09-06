Mia Moss, 38

Name: Mia Moss

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX

Age: 38

Company: Black Coffee

Position: Owner

How do you choose to give back to the community? I utilize my coffee shop to conduct food, clothing, supply drives, and I also allow other organizations to partner with us for their causes.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Be patient with yourself. Life is hard, but it gets better. Don’t beat yourself up for what you don’t accomplish, instead be proud of what you do accomplish.

Where did your first paycheck come from? Seattle’s Best Coffee in DFW Airport

What other profession would you like to try? Backup Dancer or Rich Housewife

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My mother is the most influential person in my life. She was always so supportive. She taught me so much about believing in myself, and trusting God.

What did you want to be when you grew up? Dancer

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? Movie: the Wiz, TV show: A Different World Stage Play: Rent

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I was a modern dance major.

What is your ideal vacation? Italy or Seychelles Islands

Favorite food or restaurant? Italian or Korean BBQ

Favorite drink? Coffee or Champagne

Favorite movie: The Wiz

Favorite sports team: None

Favorite song: Rock With You by Michael Jackson

Tell us about your prop? Using coffee beans and a mug as a prop is the ultimate representation of what Black Coffee is. The beans are affectionately named the Eastsider Blend. I love the east side and I believe in my community.