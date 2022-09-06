Reilly Freeman, 25

Name: Reilly Freeman

Family: Wife: Heather Freeman; Daughter: Hazel Freeman (3 months on the date of the awards event)

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Age: 25 yrs.

Company: Steele & Freeman, Inc.

Position: Director of Business Administration

How do you choose to give back to the community? My wife and I are avid volunteers at our local church, Trademark. I dedicated many of my weekends to directing the church’s service broadcast for those that are unable to attend in person. We are also supporters of Cuisine For Healing, a local non-profit committed to providing healthy and organic meals to community members undergoing cancer treatment that may not be able to afford those meals otherwise.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? My advice to my 15-year-old self would be to slow down and enjoy the journey. My entire life I rushed to get to the next stage, never enjoying the stage I was in. If I had known that I would achieve my goals so soon, I would have slowed down and enjoyed the process more.

Where did your first paycheck come from? My first paycheck came from a company I started in high school, producing media content for motocross racers across the country.

What other profession would you like to try? If I had not pursued a career in video or construction, I would have been interested in a career as a pilot. I have always enjoyed traveling and experiencing new cultures. It would be rewarding to be in a position that helps others experience the joys of travel too.

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? The most influential person in my life is my wife. She has encouraged me throughout our relationship to better myself. She is the one who encouraged me to volunteer at church, better my health, and give back to our community. She showed me that I have more to offer my community in addition to my dedication to Steele & Freeman and our partners.

What did you want to be when you grew up? When I was young I wanted to be a motocross racer. My dad and I raced all over the country while I was growing up. When it came time for me to go to college, I realized that I would be much better off with motocross as a hobby than as a career.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? The most influential movie for me growing up was Citizen Kane. It showed me that interpreting the meaning of someone’s life is difficult after their departure. A person is not the sum of their achievements or possessions. Instead, it is what drives someone that defines who they are as a person.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I am by far the most emotional individual in my family. It is rare to find me with dry eyes during movies like The Pursuit of Happyness, Good Will Hunting and Marley & Me.

What is your ideal vacation? My ideal vacation consists of a high adventure destination. I would like to go somewhere I can skydive with beautiful views, ride dirt bikes in the sand dunes and ski through deep powder.

Favorite food or restaurant? My favorite food is sushi. My wife and I make it a point to go on a weekly date to Little Lilly Sushi on Camp Bowie Blvd.

Favorite drink? Fixe Southern House in Clearfork makes a honey old fashioned, known as the Honey Badger, that cannot be matched.

Favorite movie: My favorite movie is the classic film, Pulp Fiction. Every time I watch it I discover something new.

Favorite song: Uncomplicated by Hillsong

Tell us about your prop? My prop is a roll of construction plans. Construction is one of the oldest industries in history. Regardless of the technological advancements, construction methods, or building styles one thing has always remained constant on every jobsite, a roll of construction plans.