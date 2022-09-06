Sara Fairley-Luna, 35

Name: Sara Fairley-Luna

Family: Wife and step-son

Hometown: Fort Worth

Age: 35

Company: Leadership Fort Worth

Position: Program Director

How do you choose to give back to the community? Investing in grassroots organizations focused on equity, justice and capacity building by either a time or monetary investment. Supporting local art, artists and local business as much as possible.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? Being a teen is a surreal experience, one I would never go back to, however, should I encounter myself again at 15, I would offer her so much compassion, love and understanding. I would also invite a younger version of me, to trust my intuition more than the perceptions anyone has of me. I would also let her know that the way she loves may be unlike those around her today, but her identity will someday be accepted and even celebrated.

Where did your first paycheck come from? Peony’s a family owned Chinese Buffet on the traffic circle.

What other profession would you like to try? Writer!

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My grandmothers, both named Marie, taught me about individuality, curiosity, creativity the importance of always being myself and loved me unconditionally.

What did you want to be when you grew up? Also probably a writer or a broadway star, yet I lack the vocals.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? This will be my most ridiculous answer yet and uninspiring, but I have to say, Cats, the broadway play. I fell in love with the music at a very early age, but at its core it’s a story about accepting one another for who we are.

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? In 2021 I took 6 months off to explore my creative side & completed a book of poetry and started writing a novel.

What is your ideal vacation? I love to travel, but in terms of vacationing; A beautiful beach, with my wife, a good drink, good book and good music- or anywhere were I don’t have to make a single decisions.

Favorite food or restaurant? Recently my wife and I went to Don Artemio’s so I would have to say, in my personal opinion and hers, it’s the best meal in town with great wine pairing. But I also love Asian fare of all varieties, another local favorite is Tokyo Café, the best food and chef in town.

Favorite drink? Depends on the time of day, but I would lead with coffee, always.

Favorite movie: The Birdcage

Favorite sports team: The U.S. Womens Soccer Team, hands down the most elite athletes.

Favorite song: Crossroads, Tracy Chapman; Hold On Wilson Phillips; Go Your Own Way, Fleetwood Mac. I will make my funeral playlist available, inclusive of all my favorite songs.

Tell us about your prop? My prop is my lipstick, a nod to my Mimi; books that help guide me through my personal and professional life. Reading is my favorite past-time. My journal and a picture of me and my wife.