Trey Schuler, 39

Name: Trey Schuler

Family: Kelsey, Roger (6) & Tommy (4)

Hometown: Houston, TX.

Age: 39

Company: IMA

Position: Senior Vice President

How do you choose to give back to the community? The IMA Charitable Foundation gives to numerous causes around town, but I primarily support the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, The James Green Wildlife & Conservation Initiative and Lena Pope. I also had the pleasure of serving as a board member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Tarrant County for 7 years and was President from 2019-2020.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? ROGAINE!!!

Where did your first paycheck come from? Camp Longhorn

What other profession would you like to try? Meteorology

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My first boss in Fort Worth – Bob Ferguson. Bob taught a weekly class in his office for the younger employees called Ferguson University or “ F U.” We learned a lot about business and a lot about life.

What did you want to be when you grew up? An FBI Agent.

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? My Dad let my brother and I watch Animal House when my Mom was out of town. We were WAY too young for it but loved it. Most of the inappropriate things went right over our heads, but I couldn’t wait for college…

Tell us one thing about yourself that most people would be surprised to find out? I was Hilary Duff’s first crush.

What is your ideal vacation? I like all of them. Travelling with the family gets easier every trip, but I love a getaway to the beach with Kelsey and ski trips with friends.

Favorite food or restaurant? It’s a tie between Panther City BBQ and Del Norte Tacos in Godley.

Favorite drink? Diet Coke (or a Ranch Water)…

Favorite movie: Braveheart

Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys

Favorite song: Stevie Ray Vaughn’s rendition of Little Wing

Tell us about your prop? “I never eat when I can dine.”