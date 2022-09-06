Ty Bowden, 29

Name: Ty Bowden
Family: Sarah Bowden (wife), a baby boy on the way, and a fluffy old dog named Bear
Hometown: Fort Worth
Age: 29
Company: The Net
Position: Associate Director
How do you choose to give back to the community? I volunteer with a great father and son organization called Pure Adventure and serve at my church.
What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? That it’s okay to be yourself and not worry so much about what high school kids think of you
Where did your first paycheck come from? Mowing lawns in middle school
What other profession would you like to try? Something where I could be outside, like a forester for the National Forest Service
Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My dad and my maternal grandfather were probably the two most influential people in my life growing up. My dad taught me how to be kind, care for your family and work hard. My grandfather gave me a love of hunting and the outdoors and fostered my enjoyment of fixing and building things.
What did you want to be when you grew up? The centerfielder for the Texas Rangers
What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? The Harry Potter books
What is your ideal vacation? A camping trip in the San Juan range in SW Colorado
Favorite food or restaurant? My wife’s homemade Bolognese
Favorite drink? A good glass of red wine
Favorite movie: The Lord of the Rings trilogy
Favorite sports team: TCU Football
Favorite song: The Bird Hunters by Turnpike Troubadours
Tell us about your prop? My props are a duck decoy and a TCU flag. My two favorite activities are duck hunting and going to TCU football games. I’m also sporting one of my vintage 1950s Stetson hats.