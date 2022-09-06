Ty Bowden, 29

Name: Ty Bowden

Family: Sarah Bowden (wife), a baby boy on the way, and a fluffy old dog named Bear

Hometown: Fort Worth

Age: 29

Company: The Net

Position: Associate Director

How do you choose to give back to the community? I volunteer with a great father and son organization called Pure Adventure and serve at my church.

What advice would you give to yourself at age 15? That it’s okay to be yourself and not worry so much about what high school kids think of you

Where did your first paycheck come from? Mowing lawns in middle school

What other profession would you like to try? Something where I could be outside, like a forester for the National Forest Service

Tell us about an influential person in your life. How did they influence you and why are they important? My dad and my maternal grandfather were probably the two most influential people in my life growing up. My dad taught me how to be kind, care for your family and work hard. My grandfather gave me a love of hunting and the outdoors and fostered my enjoyment of fixing and building things.

What did you want to be when you grew up? The centerfielder for the Texas Rangers

What movie, TV show, book, stage play or video game influenced you growing up? The Harry Potter books

What is your ideal vacation? A camping trip in the San Juan range in SW Colorado

Favorite food or restaurant? My wife’s homemade Bolognese

Favorite drink? A good glass of red wine

Favorite movie: The Lord of the Rings trilogy

Favorite sports team: TCU Football

Favorite song: The Bird Hunters by Turnpike Troubadours

Tell us about your prop? My props are a duck decoy and a TCU flag. My two favorite activities are duck hunting and going to TCU football games. I’m also sporting one of my vintage 1950s Stetson hats.