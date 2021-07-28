Ahmad Goree, 38

Ahmad Goree joined the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Dallas/Fort Worth District Office in 2010. He’s currently the Lead Economic Development Specialist, overseeing economic development activities across 72 Texas counties.

Since 2015, Goree’s outreach helped generate more than $6.6 billion to small businesses and creating over 50,000 jobs in the DFW area. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked hard to provide outreach and assistance to DFW area business communities on the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which helped more than 100,000 businesses get more than $6 billion to recover.

Additionally, Goree serves as the public information officer for the district handling all media-related activity. He has managed media relations for five presidential cabinet members during their visits to the DFW area.

In 2019, Goree helped start the Muhlaysia Booker Foundation with Stephanie Houston, mother of Muhlaysia Booker. He currently serves as board president of the foundation, which since formation has raised more than $100,000. During the 2020 elections, Goree worked with several non-profits and community groups in North Texas to organize a Get Out the Vote rally, which included a caravan to the polls that was covered by several media outlets.

­– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

My first paycheck came from a summer youth program at the Little Mexico Village housing projects in Dallas at age 15. It was a part of the Dallas Housing Authority giving opportunities for youth to have employment and learn job skills.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

Lean on me. The movie. It inspired me that regardless of the part of town I’m from I still can succeed with hard work and dedication.

What other profession would you like to try?

I’ve always had a corporate dream next to my government service dream. I’ve always said someday I would like to lead a Fortune 500 company.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My mother is my influential person. She worked in public service for 35 years serving low-income communities and underserved individuals. I would go to work with her as a kid and see how much the people she served and helped loved her. It made me proud as an adolescent and I then knew I wanted to help people too.

After long days at work, she came home to make sure her family was taken care of as well. We didn’t have much while I was growing up, but she made it seem like it was a lot. She taught me that hard work shapes your future. She’s my inspiration and biggest supporter.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I knew I wanted to work in public service, specifically the government when I interned for a Texas congressman. There I learned how important legislation was in impacting our communities. Some were good and others were bad. Therefore, I knew I wanted to be in a place where I can have a role in making sure some of the most marginalized communities were not left out.

What is your favorite song?

Man in the Mirror, Michael Jackson

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My props are a Bible representing how important faith is in my life. Next is a family photo, which represents the lifelong of love and support they have provided me through my journey. Last, is a representation of my fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi. Faith, Family, Fraternity!