Anthony White, 39

Anthony White is chairman of the 501c3 Assist the Officer Fort Worth. This organization has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support law enforcement officers who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

He also is an active detective with the Fort Worth Police Department. He is assigned to the Human Trafficking Unit and has worked relentlessly to bring justice to the victims of this horrific crime, said nominator Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association.

“Anthony White has served his country in the United States Marine Corps, has served his city as a Fort Worth Police Officer, and also serves as an adjunct instructor for Texas Christian University. He has dedicated his life to serving others, and for that reason he deserves our honor and recognition, Ramirez said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

The first money that I earned came from mowing lawns for neighbors nearby. My business was called “The Lawn Ranger” and I was able to raise enough money to buy my first Simmental show heifer for FFA to exhibit at the Fort Worth Livestock Show & Houston Stock Show.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I spent most of my childhood outdoors playing sports or fishing with my father. If I turned on a TV, it was usually on ESPN to watch live sports or Ninja Turtles during my early years.

What other profession would you like to try?

I’ve always had an interest in owning my own business. I have also considered becoming a coach at the high school level because I believe it is a rewarding profession that positively impacts the lives of future generations.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

This is a difficult question because I’ve been so fortunate to have many people make such a significant impact in my life. My parents, Mickey & Joan White, were the most influential in my childhood. My late mother instilled values, love, and led me to Christ as a child. She was fortunate to stay home and raise my siblings and I until we were old enough to attend school. My father’s tremendous work ethic, selfless passion for helping others, and countless father/son discussions while fishing on Texas lakes helped shape my life and who I am today.

I was also very fortunate to be influenced by so many great educators and coaches in Granbury ISD over the years. Agriculture teachers Eric Kale and Darwin Davis were like second fathers to me as they taught me so much about raising cattle and life lessons. I also learned valuable lessons during my service in the Marine Corps, which I instill in our children today.

I wouldn’t be where I am today without the unwavering support and love from my wife, Leah H. White. Her dedication to being an incredible wife and mother to our children leaves me speechless most days. Her encouragement and determination as we both attended graduate school simultaneously, while working full-time and raising two young children, still humbles me today. Our children are so blessed to have such a great role model mom and I’m fortunate to call her my wife.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

During my service in the Marine Corps, I decided that serving in law enforcement would be a rewarding career where I could make a positive difference in the local community. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve the City of Fort Worth for the last 16 years.

What is your favorite song?

My Texas, Josh Abbott Band.

Tell us about your photo prop:

My prop will be a bicycle and a framed photo of my family.