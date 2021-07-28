Barrett England, 39

Barrett England is one of the most gifted commercial tenant agents in the industry and one of the most impressive and kind people to be around, says nominator Roger Smeltzer Jr., also with Vision Commercial Real Estate.

“While the founder of the company took a year away to tend to his family, Barrett stepped in and ran the operations for Vision Commercial which grew by 15% that year,” Smeltzer said.

England has helped bring and expand brands like Kilwin’s, Cool Greens, Shipley’s and Wildwood into the DFW market and worked on several deals where he had to call every owner in a market and stay in front of them and his persistence paid off nearly every time.

“Servant,” Smeltzer said. “That’s the word for Barrett as he is a tireless servant. Never has an excuse for an obstacle or never has had a bad day. He is a blessing to Vision and all around him.”

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Yen Jing Chinese Restaurant – Delivery Driver

What other profession would you like to try?

Blue Angel pilot. Freedom to roam the skies performing maneuvers that only the best of the best can pull off and influencing adults and kids. Going to airshows growing up, my fondest memories include the Blue Angels and they are still a favorite of my son and mine now.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My dad, Gary England, provided for our family through medical sales and full commission.

He worked long hours but was always there for us growing up. He coached our baseball teams, shot hoops in the dark with only the light from our cars, and was always there to try and solve any issue.

He taught me that hard work includes loving others and showing that you care for them and not only yourself. He showed me that I would be rewarded by doing the hard work that many shy away from and by putting time into building lasting relationships. These values have influenced how I partner with my clients to help them find the ideal location for their business.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

After college, I spent eight years in commercial lending. Early on, I knew that commercial lending was not my permanent career, but I knew it would build a foundation for my future career. I learned real estate as I did those deals, but more importantly I also learned about a variety of different businesses. I financed restaurants, hotels, doctors’ offices, and many others. I eventually realized that brokerage was the career that I was missing. It allows me to continue to assist business owners in growing their business and realizing their dreams.

What is your favorite song?

Jump, Van Halen

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My family. They are my rock and the foundation for why I get up every day and work as hard as I do for my clients. Behind God, family comes quickly, and they are my motivation every day.

And a picture of McLane Stadium at Baylor University. I met my wife at Baylor and football games have been a big part of our lives the last several years. They are the first sporting events that both my kids went to. My oldest and I have enjoyed several “Man Trips” to football games together. Also, some of my fondest recent memories with my dad have included going to games with him the last several years.