Beau Gumbert, 29

Beau Gumbert has the ability to see things others cannot and do the work ­­– like traveling to South Korea and Japan on his own dollar for six months to launch international crypto-currency businesses without speaking either language and communicating Google translator, his nomination said.

The nomination also identified his two favorite quotes: “If your dreams don’t scare you, they are too small” (Richard Branson) and “You can’t lose money making a profit” (Beau Gumbert).

He’s been a serial entrepreneur since he was 16 years old and launched his first business at 21 when he started Super Hero Window Washing while a student at the University of Arkansas.

Super Hero focused on window washing for commercial buildings and residential in the Fayetteville area and was featured on local TV stations and in newspapers in Northwest Arkansas.

After college in 2015, Gumbert returned to Fort Worth and began a crypto-currency start-up with two partners, said Gerald Gumbert of the Gumbert Media Group who wrote the nomination. He pioneered trading crypto-currencies across international exchanges using a proprietary software auto-trading platform for crypto, one of the first of its kind in world. He sold the platform to a Chicago-based financial and investment firm in 2018.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

I started mowing lawns in my neighborhood when I was 12 years old. My dad bought me a mower, and I paid him back with my earnings.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

It was a book called MONEY Master the Game by Tony Robbins. It changed my perspective about finance and enlightened me on other pathways to business success versus the traditional “working for someone else” path.

What other profession would you like to try?

I know it sounds crazy, but I would actually like to get my auctioneer’s license. I’ve always admired how fast auctioneers can talk and still keep focused on pushing the price of the lot item as high as possible. I will be that guy on the microphone someday.

Lucky Duck Auctioneers has a nice ring to it!

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My father, Jerry Gumbert, is easily the most influential person in my life. While consistently being a sounding board for all my business ideas, my dad has supported me in everything I do in business. Whether it was starting and selling my first company, “Superhero Window Washing” in college (we cleaned commercial windows dressed in full superhero costumes), or moving to South Korea in 2017 to launch the crypto-currency financial trading firm, “Digitized Financial Systems International.”

He taught me that a strong work ethic is essential to success, that anything worthwhile never comes easy, and the importance of doing things the right way, the first time. My dad continues to challenge me to be a better person and for that, I am eternally grateful. I love you, dad.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I always knew that I wanted to work for myself. The corporate world never appealed to me. Growing up, I used to say that “I’d rather sell tacos on the street than sit in a cubicle every day.” I discovered “entrepreneurship” in college, and have embraced building companies from the ground up and being a deal hunter ever since.

What is your favorite song?

My Life, Billy Joel

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My prop is my dog Marley Mae. Being an entrepreneur can be a long and lonely road, but Marley Mae is the best business partner I’ve ever had. She’s always there and never second guesses my decisions.