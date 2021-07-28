Blaine Sibby, 33

Blaine Sibby is active in Zenith Roofing’s efforts to support Fort Worth police officers and the city’s disenfranchised communities,” said Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, who nominated him. Zenith Roofing has supported the Ronald McDonald House, a Wish with Wings, and various Fort Worth Police Department charity efforts.,

Sibby, a former United States Marine Corps officer, deployed to Afghanistan in 2012-2013. He also served in Frankfurt, Germany, as the executive officer for 20 Marine Security Guard Detachments across Western Europe, Scandianavia, the UK and Eastern Mediterranean.

Sibby pioneered the use of drones and aerial camera footage in the roofing industry and has driven Zenith Roofings digital transition and has boosted the companies online profile on all technology platforms.

“Blaine recognized that in the 21st century you must meet the customers where they are, and he has been critical in Zenith’s success in this endeavor,” Ramirez said.

– Paul K. Harral

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I never laughed harder at a movie than the first time I saw Wedding Crashers. The rapid-fire dialogue is unmatched. It is wife’s favorite movie, so it has influenced my life on many levels. We even had “Rule #72: No excuses play like a champion” on our wedding invitations. TV Series: I can basically apply any situation in life and tie it back to The Office.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

Fortunately, throughout different stages of my life there have been people who looked out for me. … My entire family, both immediate and extended helped shape me with their continuous support. Even at times when I may have been more trouble than I was worth they kept me close and without them I would not have made it anywhere.

My parents taught me the value of hard work, education and honesty, which influenced me to become a Marine officer where I had the privilege to serve with some of the finest people America has. My fellow Marines helped mentor and coach me to be a warrior and a scholar that understands the need for continuous education while never becoming complacent.

Over the last eight years my wife has been the biggest influence as a spouse and teammate. I feel like I can accomplish anything with her by my side. And of course, we have an amazing familial support system here in Fort Worth. My in-laws, Allan and Debra Rodger, are great business leaders and ambassadors to Fort Worth. Their direct involvement personally and professionally have had a profound impact on us, and we couldn’t be luckier to have them as parents.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I always knew that I wanted to be a leader in my community and that I wanted to serve others. As a Marine officer I was able to fulfill part of that on a macro-level, but I feel even more connected now that I have the opportunity to impact my community directly every day with our companies. Then I recognized a gap in Texas when I started and developed the first union-based roofing company in Texas in 28 years.

What is your favorite song?

You Don’t Mess Around with Jim, Jim Croce

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

I chose a picture of my family as my first prop because everything I do at the end of the day is for them. Anything we achieve is a shared success because we support each other in all that we pursue. My wife Allison is the most talented woman I know, and she pushes me to be better in all aspects of life. The second prop is a M1A1 Battle Tank which was my specialty as a Marine officer. During my time of service I learned the skills, leadership and mental toughness to prepare me for a career in business.