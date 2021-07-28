Dallas Hunt Margeson Jr., 26

Dallas Margeson partnered with Whit Kelly while at Transwestern in Fort Worth, and together, they were responsible for leasing more than 1.3 million square feet of office space in Fort Worth.

Margeson and Kelly completed more than 575,000 square feet of lease transactions since 2018 – most notably signing Oncor Electric Delivery’s lease for over 200,000 square feet.

In addition, Margeson was active in representing various developers and landowners in raw land transactions throughout Texas.

“He is one of the top commissioned brokers in Transwestern’s Fort Worth office and one of the youngest,” said nominator Collin Burwinkel of Transwestern.

That nomination was filed before Margeson had the opportunity to work with HighPark Capital.

“In my new role at HighPark Capital, I will be a Development Associate, and I will be responsible for sourcing development sites, underwriting potential developments, assisting in placing debt/equity and other various roles throughout the development process,” Margeson said.

He is a member of Leadership Fort Worth’s Leading Edge Class of 2018 and the Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth.

Outside the real estate world, he’s a member of Stewards of the Wild Fort Worth, the Park Cities Quail Coalition, and Quail Forever.

Margeson received a bachelor of science degree in economics from Texas Christian University, with minors in finance and energy management and is currently working toward earning a private pilot’s license.

Where did your first paycheck come from?

In high school, I was a busboy at Bud and Alley’s in Seaside, Florida, for a summer.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I spent most of my childhood outdoors playing sports, hunting or fishing. These memories have influenced me much more than any video game or movie.

What other profession would you like to try?

My cousin is a songwriter in Nashville, and I have always wanted to be in the music business.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

I have always looked up to my grandfather, Max Sellers. His honesty and respect for others is something that I try to emulate in every relationship I have. He’s always been a hard worker and put his family first.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

My dad is an orthodontist, so growing up I always wanted to do something in the dental field. That quickly changed after a semester of pre-med classes at TCU.

I was introduced to the real estate business during an internship at Transwestern, and I quickly realized that I fit in much better in the real estate business versus the medical world.

What is your favorite song?

Can’t You See, Marshall Tucker Band

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My prop is a plantation map of Southwest Georgia. My dream has always been to own a quail plantation in the Albany, Georgia, area, and this map keeps me motivated to work hard every day.