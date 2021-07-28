Douglas S. Cooper, 36

Douglas S. Cooper, ACIP, has more than 13 years of experience in both the public and private sector. He’s a certified planner and currently serves on the City of Fort Worth’s Urban Design Commission and Ryan Place Improvement Association.

“Douglas is best-known for his ability to lead community outreach activities, facilitating public meetings and build consensus while advocating for his clients. I can’t speak for the industry in general, but Douglas’ knowledge and expertise is invaluable to the success of our firm,” said Jacob Sumpter, chief operating officer at mma.

“The best example of Douglas’ creativity and entrepreneurship can be found in his involvement in Near Southside Inc.’s Park(ing) day. Together with SPSD and Stir Crazy Baked Good on Magnolia, Douglas and his team transformed two parking spaces into Big Bend for Park(ing) Day 2019. They actually WON the award for best Park(ing) spot,” Sumpter said.

Cooper dedicates his personal time and profession to being an advocate for the growth of Fort Worth and Arlington, not just for the wealthy and small business owners, but in favor of affordable housing and transportation initiatives that benefit members of the community who need it most, Sumpter said.

When he isn’t working, you’ll find Cooper, his wife Katie, and daughter Daisy working in the yard, tinkering in the garage, fishing at the ranch, or exploring great cities and parks all over the world.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Probably from one of my grandfathers while working for them during the summer, but Tractor Supply Company during high school.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

Seinfeld

What other profession would you like to try?

I take friends and family hunting and fishing quite a bit, both those who have spent a lot of time outdoors and those who rarely experience nature or see wildlife. So, being a hunting or fishing guide would be a natural fit.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

From friends and family to professors and mentors, I’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of influential people in my life. But the relationship between father and son is a special one and my dad has been a tremendous influence throughout my life.

He’s a Vietnam veteran, retired educator and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He taught us to be respectful, the importance of a strong work ethic, and how to be humble and kind.

He speaks thoughtfully and listens. He loves to tell stories, has a great sense of humor, and he’s never met a stranger. He gracious, selfless and is always finding ways to help others. These are just a few reasons how my dad has influenced me and why he is so very special. But, above all, his love has influenced me the most.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

When I first travelled to Europe in 2005 while studying abroad during college, I visited several incredible cities and villages. I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to be, but I did know I wanted to help influence the built environment and contribute in some way how people engage and experience the communities they live in and travel to.

What is your favorite song?

Amarillo By Morning, George Strait

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

From the plains of Africa to the streets of Vancouver, my hat has sparked many conversations and new-found friendships. This is a Silverbelly-colored “Open Road,” weathered by the rolling hills of Central Texas and embellished with a turkey feather from the Quahadi Ridge Ranch in Comanche County. The “Open Road” style was a favorite of Texas-born U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and Fort Worth’s own Amon Carter would give similar hats away to visiting dignitaries and celebrities. The hat has experienced a renaissance with visitors and locals alike. For me, it’s an example of “function as fashion,” and I wear mine rain or shine, in the city or countryside.