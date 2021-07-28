Jaime Pacilio-Pumphrey, 39

Jaime Pacilio-Pumphrey makes a personal connection with everyone she meets, and she has stayed with SBL Architecture for 14 years because she not only loves what they do but loves the clients and the staff, said nominator Sarah Pacilio of MOD Pizza, her sister.

“She knows what makes a well-rounded person, and strives to bring fulfillment to herself and the company through her love of community and family. She deserves to be honored because of her work ethic, love for her community and love for her personal and work ethic, Pacilio said, citing a length list of volunteer commitments Pacilio-Pumphrey has made in the community.

Much of her business efforts are focused on business development, but over the past could years she has used her platform in the office to teach and move the process of business development to everyone in the office, the nomination said.

“Connections in the office are not just for one person to grow but rather for more than one because it keeps a client a long-term client with the firm and not just with the one employee,” Pacilio said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

My first paycheck was from Loews Movie Theater at the Fountains in Stafford, Texas. (Crazy coincidence: My husband’s first paycheck came from a Loews Movie Theater in Arlington.)

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I grew up during the days of TGIF watching Full House, Family Matters, Boy Meets World, Step by Step, etc., and if it weren’t for family TV and DJ Tanner, bangs and all, I don’t think I would be who I am today.

What other profession would you like to try?

If I were to try out another profession it would be as a concierge at a hotel. I would love to help people find fun things to do in the city they are visiting.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My mom. I know that’s cliché, but as much as I am a Duchess Kate fan and I love everything she stands for, she hasn’t had the same influence on me as my mother.

My mom is the kind of person you never get tired of and always tells me to keep my head up even when my job gets stressful. She answers all my calls. She taught me the ways to being a better person from the importance of giving blood, donating clothes and volunteering to know how to use a hammer, read for pleasure, and laugh.

Specifically, she taught me to laugh at myself and not take everything so seriously. She’s a wise woman, and I am glad I had her as my greatest influence.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I was in my early 20s when I figured that out. It was a few months before graduation when I heard Kevin Carroll’s present his “Rules of the Red Rubber Ball.” My passion at the time was baseball which led me to eventually working for a few seasons with the Texas Rangers. It was then that I realized that unknowingly I really liked people and wanted desperately to meet as many people as I could, hence my move into business development and marketing, and plus SBL architecture officed out of the ballpark in Arlington.

What is your favorite song?

Why Haven’t I Heard From You, by Reba McEntire

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

It would not be a photoshoot capturing my personality without a little reference to the Royal Family, so I will likely bring with me a tin featuring Queen Elizabeth. I will bring a Texas Rangers Pennant, a frame containing more than 130 squashed pennies I have collected over the years, and an amazing collaborative art piece featuring paper airplanes made by me and my coworkers.