Jason C. Scoggins, 38

Jason C. Scoggins has started and sold three local businesses that were deemed so successful under his ownership and guidance that they were appealing to buyers of companies, said nominator Kelly Harber of Mother Parkers Tea and Coffee.

“He’s a very honorable man,” added nominator Jack Woodruff, also with Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee.

“Jason is a very honest and honorable man and brings this to his businesses and the companies he’s with. Sounds simple but seems to be missing in most companies today,” Woodruff said.

Harber said Scoggins has always recognized the need for high standards of safety on the job and has actively promoted and geared his businesses with that in mind.

“But his desire to give and participate with the chamber, colleges, and schools to give back as much as he can is a true gift,” Harber said.

Scoggins is active in the West Area Council Board of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and also serves on the chamber’s Small Business Advisory Team. He’s a long-term participant on the

Mechanical Advisory Committee of the Tarrant County College District and an advisor to the Fort Worth ISD.

“We would be fortunate if there were more like him in the industry,” Harber said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

I used to mow my neighbor’s yard every Friday when I was in the 5th grade for $20 but I had to half it with my younger brother who was too young to mow or weed eat so he “picked up any trash, sticks, etc.” So, my first paychecks also taught me about margins, P&L, and overhead, but I didn’t know it yet.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

Jeremiah Johnson because he was alone and fine with being uncomfortable for the solitude. I still have ideas of disappearing off into the mountains to this day. I am very much a loner and I often start off on wilderness/mountain adventures and spend days by myself.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My stepdad was a significant influence in my life. He taught me about hard work and selflessness. For years he commuted ridiculous distances for work so we could grow up in the country. He taught me to do things right the first time, never to cut corners, and to focus on the little details. He NEVER treated me or my brother like we were less than his biological children. To this day he still tells everyone that he has three sons. Not stepsons. Sons. I have never heard him raise his voice in my entire life and I have developed a principle from that. If you must yell to prove your point then you’ve already lost. The bulk of the methods that I apply in my parenting today are a result of his influence on me.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I am still working this one out. I have always known that regardless of profession I just wanted to be a person that when I die people would say, “He was a pretty good guy.” Not that I did anything big or revolutionized anything. Just that I was a good Christian, a good father, a good husband, a good friend, and overall decent human being.

What is your favorite song?

This is tough because my musical spectrum is vast. I would struggle to pin down five favorites within itemized genres. I’ll go classical: Nocturne No. 2, Frederic Chopin.

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My jaunty old Bull Terrier, Monty. He’s getting old but he has been my buddy forever.