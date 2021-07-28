Jeff Davis, 36

Jeff Davis has seen many years of success during his 14 years at Buxton. In addition to previously serving as an analyst, project manager, and account manager, he has managed nearly every division of the organization including, Research, Project Management and Account Management, said nominator Adrian Harvey, also with Buxton.

For over a decade Jeff has managed Buxton’s largest account and continues to be the face of the organization to many of our more valuable relationships.

Davis serves as a volunteer for the TCU Chancellor’s Council and serves as well as Buxton’s liaison with Fort Worth Christian school. He has also worked with Cook Children’s not only volunteering his own time but also sponsoring events that encourage other employees to also volunteer time to the patients. This also includes an annual backpack drive that Jeff plays a large role in facilitating. Jeff has also served as a liaison for All Saint’s Episcopal, Pine Coves Ranch, and Lionheart Children’s Academy.

“Jeff is one of the key drivers of the consumer analytics industry and has spoken and presented at dozens of conferences and universities over the years. His efforts in account management and in the public sector have contributed to more than $1B in new and tax revenues for our clients,” Harvey said.

“Jeff is the ultimate role model for young professionals. He has successfully mentored many of Buxton’s most successful employees on all corners of our organization and does so with humility and compassion. As a native Forth Worthian and TCU alum, he’s very involved in the Fort Worth community and makes a deliberate effort to further the economic success of local businesses large and small,” she said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Café Pulido’s Mexican restaurant in Arlington. My first night was a busy Friday night as a host/cashier. I learned a lot in this job about the “other side of the table” serving customers and about being on a work team.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

The Mighty Ducks and any role-playing video game-like Zelda. I always enjoyed the puzzles and pursuit of next levels.

What other profession would you like to try?

For me, it’s not about a specific profession or industry. I’m happy in any role where I can learn, think critically, and help others grow. Those are the things that keep me going.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My wife, family, and several members of my work family have all clearly shaped who I am today. Here I will highlight three key individuals from my formative high school years – my band director, the late Charles Watts; my wrestling coach, Joe Murph; my hockey coach, Tim Madigan. Mr. Watts taught me a lot about not just going with the flow and about pushing myself – that “can’t died.” Coach Murph taught me about strength from discipline, leading by example, and “family” outside of my own family. Coach Madigan taught me about turning the leading by example into leading others, not making excuses for myself, and about how to turn a step back into a springboard for many steps forward.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

When I was little, I wanted to own a bank because “that’s where the money is,” but as I grew up I never knew exactly what I wanted to do except that I wanted it to be in the math/science realm since junior high.

What is your favorite song?

Beautiful Day, U2

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My ice hockey stick and gloves. I love to play and watch the Stars.