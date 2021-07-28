Jonathan Ragsdale, 40

Jonathan Ragsdale is a proven leader and has been involved in some of the largest economic development drivers in north Texas. His 17 years of experience in the North Texas development markets is unmatched when considering the caliber of projects and clients he has served, said nominator Travis Clegg, also with Peloton Land Solutions.

Ragsdale is active with Urban Land Institute (ULI). He works with the ULI Urbanplan, a program focused on creating a realistic exercise implemented mainly in high schools, but also is done at the university level and public officials level.

The high school program presents participants with a hypothetical, redevelopment project that includes various land uses and challenges the students to find the balance between increasing tax base for the city and a certain rate of return on the investment.

“At our firm, we are blessed to work with some of the best clients in North Texas. One such client, Hillwood Development Company, entrusts Jonathan with their entitlements and program management of their building and infrastructure programs for AllianceTexas,” Clegg said.

Ragsdale goes above and beyond his duties to mentor and grow our upcoming staff. His leadership has helped Peloton Land Solutions grow to 150 staff members in 10 years of operation.

During the 2008 recession all areas of land development in North Texas were impacted but it also occurred during the Barnett Shale “revolution,” and Ragsdale was instrumental in transforming Peloton’s engineering practice into one that served energy sector clients.

“Jonathan’s ability to see an opportunity to leverage our capabilities, learn about a new industry, and market our services was critical in saving approximately 40 professional and technical positions at our firm. A large part of success was attributable to gaining a comprehensive understanding of a unique industry, not familiar to North Texas or any of its design professionals,” Clegg said.

“On the personal side, he is thoughtful, kind, diligent, respected, and extremely hard working – everything you could ask for in a Fort Worth business leader.”

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Well, it wasn’t necessarily a paycheck, but rather cash. I grew up working outside on my family’s property mowing, clearing brush, fixing fences, etc. My first “paycheck” was from the Texas Transportation Institute.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

Braveheart.

What other profession would you like to try?

Farmer.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My dad. Dad was and has always been a solid rock for me and my family. He has always done what he said he was going to do and has led by his actions in all aspects of his life. His work ethic in providing for our family is a model for me and growing up, he was always available for a pickup game of basketball, even when he probably didn’t have the energy for it.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

When I was a senior in high school my physics teacher told me about landscape architecture. He knew I loved the outdoors and design. When he explained to me that I could actually combine these two loves, I was in!

What is your favorite song?

Have you Ever Seen the Rain, Creedence Clearwater Revival

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

A shovel. I love working outside on our farm and always am doing some project with either a shovel or hammer in my hand. At the end of the day, I love being creative and working with my hands. It gives me another creative outlet that’s different than the creativity I need for work.