Justin Holt, 39

Justin Holt – who was promoted from Regional Executive to Market President in 2020 – provided leadership to the Fort Worth market during the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) that provided funds to businesses that were affected by COVID-19 shutdowns.

He was integral to developing procedures that streamlined the approval process for PPP loans, allowing the Fort Worth market to have significantly higher funding rates, said nominator Eric Reed, also with Origin.

“Justin is deserving of the award because he embodies the culture of our organization both personally and professionally. Through his leadership, he has implemented changes to better the workplace and us, as individuals,” Reed said. “He leads by example, enriches the lives of people in our community and makes a difference every day in and out of the workplace.”

He’s also active and involved outside the bank, serving on the board of Circle Theatre, as a subcommittee chair for the Charles Schwab Challenge Tournament and coaching in the Westside Little League organization and also coaching soccer.

“Justin has 13 years of commercial banking experience. He currently is overseeing lending and deposit activities in the Fort Worth area and provides direct leadership and supervision to the leading team,” Reed said. “Justin’s passion for his team is also inspiring. He developed a leadership program in house with a community leader to cultivate his team’s talents personally and professionally.”

He actively represents the bank in the community, coordinates new business development activities and seeks to cultivate new business relationships.

Holt was promoted in late 2020.

“We are thrilled to advance Justin to lead Origin Bank’s Fort Worth market,” Warrie Birdwell, North Texas President of Origin Bank, said at the time. “Justin has been a valuable member of the Origin team for many years and is a respected member of the Fort Worth banking community.”

Holt has previously served as a senior commercial banker for Origin in the Fort Worth market and most recently served as a regional executive in charge of Origin’s commercial banking team.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Taylor’s Rental when I was in high school.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

Once Upon A Mattress. I landed a lead role in the musical as a freshman in high school and spent the next few years thinking I was good at acting. (Hint: I wasn’t!)

What other profession would you like to try?

Coaching sports. I wish I could get paid to coach Little League baseball! Coaching is an incredible medium for positively impacting the lives of others.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My parents. They taught me the value of honesty, integrity, and humility. These qualities allow me to make decisions without fear of reproach.

What is your favorite song?

Squirrel Hunters, John Hartford

Tell us about your photo shoot prop

My props are a framed photo of my family, a Westside Little League hat because the ballpark is a big part of our family these days, and a lanyard from my volunteer work on the Charles Schwab Challenge Tournament Committee.