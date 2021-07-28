Kari Hampton, 33

Kari Hampton has mentored dozens of people who have gone on to do great things, said nominator Adrian Harvey, also with Buxton. More than 50% of Buxton’s middle management were people who originally worked for and were mentored by Kari.

She’s an advocate for employees who need a voice and the consummate role model for young professionals.

She’s “unanimously the most impressive person I’ve ever worked with,” Harvey said.

“From junior analyst to vice president in a matter of years, she has built advanced forecasting solutions for some of our largest clients, overseen the development of more than 300 projects, and manages a team of more than 30 analysts and account managers,” Harvey said.

Hampton has spearheaded the Buxton Challenge for the past eight years, offering university students the opportunity to compete in real-world analytical projects to better prepare them in their careers.

Many data scientists and predictive analysts in the DFW area have participated in these challenges during their academic career, Harvey said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

The summer after I graduated from high school, I worked in the office of a self-storage business. My responsibilities were to lease out new units and collect rent.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

The Boy Meets World TV series was influential. I still remember many a lesson imparted by Mr. Feeny to Cory and crew. The “Quiz Show” episode is one that I’ve always remembered that feels more relevant now than when it came out 25 years ago and still reminds me to log off social media and use my time to learn something new instead. The show was just fun and was very relatable.

What other profession would you like to try?

It’s hard to pick one. Teacher, Entrepreneur, Author. I love mentoring younger folks and teaching anyone new skills. It is so fun when “they get it” and are then excited about and have so much pride in their new skills, knowledge, and abilities. Being an entrepreneur is appealing in that I would love the opportunity to create something new of my own from the ground up. And I would love to write a book someday.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

Growing up, I watched my Dad work a lot of late nights and long hours, and I got to see how that resulted in continued career growth and opportunities for him. But the thing that was most impressive and important is how, even with all the late hours, he always came to every spelling bee, ballet recital, Little League game, basketball game, cross country and track meet that my siblings and I ever participated in.

He made it home for family dinners and to play catch in the yard before dark. He was always there to cheer us on, encourage us, and most importantly, just be there. He showed me that it is possible to have both a successful career and prioritize family.

As a kid, you don’t realize just how much you need your parents to be that support and you also don’t fully appreciate the sacrifices that they make to put their family first. But looking back, I strive to emulate what my Dad did for both his career and his family now that I have a daughter of my own.

What is your favorite song?

Songs about Texas, Pat Green

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

I brought the book Freakonomics and a set of wind chimes. Freakonomics was published right before I began college. This book spurred my interest in data analytics which ultimately became my career. My mom and great-grandmother always had wind chimes while I was growing up. I love the sound of them, and it always evokes a sense of home for me.