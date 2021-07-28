Luke Jordan, 32

Electro Acoustics designs and installs audio video systems in large commercial venues such as stadiums, convention centers, churches, concert venues, and arenas such as Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, said founder Chris Jordan, Luke Jordan’s father and his nominator.

“Three years ago, Luke had a vision to transition the company into the corporate market such as board rooms, and training rooms. The company had not previously sought out this market share,” Chris Jordan said.

That opened a new market that proved to be especially beneficial during the pandemic as traditional markets were drying up and not only did Electro Acoustics not have any layoffs, but the company also added new members.

“Although founder Chris Jordan’s son, Luke has constantly proved his own ability to lead the company to levels of success never before achieved. Starting at the lowest position and pay scale in the company Luke has earned his leadership position in the company by hard work, innovation, success, and demonstrating company values,” the nomination said.

“Luke is now turning his attention to community leadership in Fort Worth as he has been a member of Leadership Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. Luke is eager to give back to the community that has given to him,” Chris Jordan said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

I started working at Electro Acoustics when I was 16 during summer breaks – organizing our warehouse and keeping things tidy. I eventually worked my way into our shop, building and testing systems before they deployed to job sites, and finally working on construction sites. During school I sold car stereos at Best Buy and made coffee at Starbucks. Any job where I got to interact with people and meet a need captured my attention.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

My dad had a theater showroom at his office when we were growing up, so after school my brother and I would watch Indiana Jones on laserdisc. Indiana Jones was independent, rugged, had an ideal that drove him (relics belonged in a museum!), fought against evil and greed, and always got the girl. What’s not to love?

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My dad has been a major influence in my life from Day 1. Growing up he modeled our family values consistently. We knew as kids that “Jordans never quit,” “character always wins” and what it looked like to love God and family.

He always worked very hard but when he came home he was the most fun, engaged dad. He was involved in whatever we were interested in as kids. He was my den leader in Cub Scouts and went on high-adventure backpacking trips in the wilderness in high school, hiking 150 miles through the New Mexico backcountry and jungles in Belize. He was the most vocal supporter at any soccer matches and track meets.

The shift that occurred from childhood to adulthood was significant in our relationship. The charge he gave me as a married man was to honor God and our family values, and as I started work in the family business it was clear I had received all the instruction I needed and it was time to work hard and begin performing.

We moved from subordinate-type relationship and began working side-by-side, the way apprentice sons worked for their fathers leading up to the industrial revolution.

What is your favorite song?

Say It Aint So, Weezer

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My grandfather, Henry Jordan, started Henry Jordan Sound in the ’60s. My dad, Chris, got his start working with him before founding Electro Acoustics in the ’80s. For three generations my family has served Fort Worth through communication technology, even each generation providing sound reinforcement at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum and TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium. My prop is a speaker leftover from Henry’s business and my dad’s record player. The vinyl is mine: Weezer.