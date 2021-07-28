Megan Cano Dobbertien, 32

Megan Cano Dobbertien started her career working at advertising agencies, such as GSD&M and PAVLOV, where she got her knack for helping clients come up with their next big idea. She’s led accounts for Dell, DFW International Airport, Marshalls and Hasbro, to name a few, said her nominator, Matthew Dobbertien.

“From the latest fashion to Transformers and Marvel toys, Megan has remarkable experience marketing to the masses,” he said.

She also has extensive community involvement outside of work including Board of Directors, The Net Fort Worth (2021 – present); Child Advocate, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Tarrant County (2021 – present); Keyholder, Steer Fort Worth Cohort Program (2021 – present); Board of Directors, International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) (2020 – present); Merge Ministry Directional Team and Mentor, Watermark Fort Worth Church (2016 – present); Board of Directors, Abel Speaks (2018 – 2020); and Vice President, Villanova Alumni Association, Dallas/Fort Worth Chapter (2011 – 2017).

In 2019, Megan Cano Dobbertien worked to establish the first-ever partnership with Reuters to produce the United Nations Sustainability Video. The video had more than 500,000 impressions and highlighted DFW’s success in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and supported the idea of DFW’s global agenda to do what is socially just and, at the same time, environmentally sustainable. She also led and successfully completed the first on-airport FAA sanctioned drone flight

“Megan is hardly in the spotlight but is the mastermind behind key projects. Her positive and collaborative attitude allows her to adapt quickly and provide additional opportunities to break down communication barriers and get to know her colleagues. She deserves to be recognized for the years of thought and leadership at local advertising agencies and in the travel industry,” the nomination said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Dog sitting! You may laugh but it taught me a lot about clear communication and managing to a schedule.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I loved seeing how family and friends came together in Full House.

What other profession would you like to try?

I have an innate ability to identify core business needs and solve problems. In another life, it would have been thrilling to work for the FBI.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My grandmother, Ruth, taught me tenacity, courage and leadership – three qualities I try to live out every day. As a devoted Christian, she showed me how to live by faith and to be disciplined, compassionate and humble in all circumstances. When my daughter was born, we named her after my grandmother in hopes she would follow in her footsteps.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I’ve been interested in marketing and communications since I was a kid. I would sit at the kitchen table with the PennySaver and a calculator, adding up the coupons to see if they saved as much as they claimed. I still love a good deal but now get my kicks coming up with the next big idea.

What is your favorite song?

Keep Me In The Moment, Jeremy Camp

Tell us about your photo shoot prop

Photographed with me is my daughter, Ruth. At 2 years old, she is fiercely compassionate. We also have our suitcases packed and ready to go because we are always anticipating our next adventure. I find travel to be therapeutic and a way to marvel and explore God’s creation. Last “prop” that may not be as noticeable is nearly my entire closet is thrifted! The thrill of the find and savvy shopping keep me on the hunt for the next good deal.