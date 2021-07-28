Nathan Davis, 31

Aspen Wealth Management, Chief Investment Officer

Nathan Davis is the youngest partner at Aspen Wealth Management, a local fee-only independent registered investment advisory firm, where he is responsible for the management of a $220 million investment portfolio.

He’s also active in the community, chairing the board of the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition and servicing on the North Texas Community Foundation WORTH Steering Committee and the Financial Planning Association of DFW, where he was former NexGen Co-Chair, mentoring the next generation of financial planners.

“Nathan has been vital in doubling Aspen’s assets under management in the last two years. He is an out-of-the-box thinker and helps to remove obstacles to our firm’s growth. Even with COVID, he is an undeterred networker, learning from others in our great community,” said nominator Helen Stephens, who founded Aspen Wealth Management in late 2011.

Without fanfare, he has given pro-bono planning services to those who need help but cannot afford to pay for planning services, she said.

“I think Nathan is an absolute rock star! He genuinely cares about our clients and our Fort Worth community. Nathan encapsulates a bundle of qualities that make him a future business leader in Fort Worth. We are lucky to have Nathan and his wife, Emily, as transplants to the Fort,” Stephens said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

My first paycheck was when I was 15. I bussed tables at a dock bar on the downtown Annapolis waterfront called Pusser’s.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I was 7 when the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone book came out, so that and the rest of the series ignited a passion for reading early that I am happy to still maintain today.

What other profession would you like to try?

Between my father’s career as a police officer and the unbelievable amount of true-crime shows I watch with my wife, I’d like to try being a detective.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

The most influential person in my life has been my father, Emerson Davis. While he is retired now, he was a career police officer of 35 years. He instilled in me the importance of integrity, hard work, and education. Even with the often difficult work schedule of a police officer, he never missed a game or school event for my brother and me, something I plan to replicate as a new father myself.

A career in serving his community has extended into a retirement full of serving his community through nonprofit work, which has motivated me to be more involved with charities here in Fort Worth.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I started college with hopes of being an aerospace engineer, which were quickly dashed; I’m no rocket scientist. From there I was lucky to have a wonderful advisor who steered me into personal financial planning, a specialized track of economics and finance that leads into the Certified Financial Planner professional designation. So, early in my college years I identified that I liked the mix of an analytical career that incorporates relationship building and personal interaction.

What is your favorite song?

Friends in Low Places, Garth Brooks

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My prop is a picture of the hilltop town of Èze outside Nice, France. My wife and I love to travel and we always bring home a painting from a local artist to remember the trip by.