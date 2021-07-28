Prescotte Stokes III, 37

Prescotte Stokes III is a part of the Strategy & Communications team at the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine that received the highest award possible – the Gold award, for “Best Social Media Campaign” – in the American Association of Medical Colleges’ (AAMC) 2021 GIA Awards for Excellence.

“As a brand new medical school it is unexpected for a new school to win the Gold award when competing against more than 150 other medical schools, some that have been around for more than 100 years and have teams three to four times the size of ours,” said nominator Judy Bernas of the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine.

The award was for the combined programming of Our Doctors vs The Internet and FWMD LIVE, a panel series on Facebook Live that Stokes hosts and moderates.

In 2020, the programming pivoted from medical school awareness to tackle major community issues segments on Covid 19, BLM protests and racism in medicine, stress and racism, immigration and health care, Native American health issues and others.

“Prescotte is an exceptional leader, communicator and role model for our School of Medicine, our city and community and our region. He deserves this award as an exceptional communicator who has led efforts to propel the new TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine to national prominence,” Bernas said.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

My very first paycheck came from McDonald’s. I got my first job at McDonald’s the day I turned 16. In fact, that entire day I walked to every store and restaurant in my neighborhood in New Orleans East and the manager at McDonald’s interviewed me and gave me a job on the spot. I was beyond excited I walked home with a smile! I’ve been getting paid ever since.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My 14-year-old daughter, Monica, has been the most influential person in my life. I know it should probably be the opposite way around, but I believe that I would not be in the position that I am in right now if she didn’t exist.

In 2005, my family was displaced from New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina with no home and ended up in Nacogdoches, Texas. At the time I had been struggling with music, I struggled in community college and I didn’t really have much direction in my life. From the moment I knew she existed in September 2005, I made a conscious effort to finish my college education and really push myself to create a better life for her, no matter what it took.

As I look at my life now, and my future, I know that her life is what it took for me to realize how important it was for me to make the most of my own life. I knew that in the end she would directly benefit from it. It helped me break out of the cycle of poverty that had plagued my family and many others I know for generations. She is a blessing beyond measure for me and continues to be my guiding light.

What is your favorite song?

Mood 4 EVA, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and Oumou Sangare’

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My photo prop is a microphone and a mic stand. I mentioned earlier that everything with me started from music and that still holds true. All of the skills that I learned and practiced as a kid growing up that were related to music were the same skills that have helped me excel in other areas of media. Also, if you’re wondering, yes, I can rap. Very well, I might add.