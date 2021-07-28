Sarah Goss Powers, 39

Sarah Gross Powers is not only a recognized attorney in Fort Worth, she also is an active community volunteer for a variety of organizations.

“She is a rockstar attorney and philanthropic community leader,” says nominator Melissa Rankin of Edward Jones. “She has worked hard in a male-dominated industry to make a difference in her career, provide a diversity of thought and frankly outpaced her peers against the odds.

“She serves her community especially with Junior League and helping young girls see first hand what hard work looks like and how it pays off,” Rankin said.

She previously was a shareholder at Decker Jones P.C.

“Sarah is an outstanding real estate attorney,” said another nominator, Charles Milliken of Decker Jones.

“Sarah is a leader in the community. She is dedicated to making Fort Worth a better place. She absolutely deserves to be included in 40 under 40,” he said.

She is a member of the Leading Edge Class of 2015, a program of Leadership Fort Worth.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

My first official and regular paycheck came while working as a cotton scout in the summers for the Cooperative Extension Service in my hometown of Lonoke, Arkansas. My job was to spend all day traipsing through cotton fields checking the plants for stink bugs as part of a research project on the effectiveness of various pesticides on cotton.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I saw a local production of A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry when I was young. Though I didn’t really understand it at the time, the Younger family and the struggles they faced stayed with me. Since first seeing the play as a kid, I have reread it several times and it’s still one of my favorites.

What other profession would you like to try?

My husband and I hiked in the mountains around Lake Louise a few years ago. There is a teahouse in the mountains that is only accessible via hike. At the beginning of the summer, a helicopter drops off supplies and the teahouse stays open for so long as supplies are available. The employees live and work at the teahouse – spending their downtime hiking around the mountain. I’d love to do that!

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

There have been a number of women who have been influential in my life but one in particular who is close to my heart is Dr. Audrey Remley, a former professor at Westminster College – my alma mater – a formerly all-male school. Dr. Remley was Westminster’s first full-time woman professor and was instrumental in opening the college to women in 1979.

Despite being retired from academia and relocating to Fort Worth, Dr. Remley has continued to work tirelessly to advocate for women and people of color. She spearheaded a grassroots initiative to strategically engage, retain, and advance women at Westminster College. I was lucky enough to be included in this endeavor.

Her efforts are a reminder that there is always more work to be done. Dr. Remley pushed back when she was told no and “we don’t do things that way.” Whether it was advocating on behalf of women in 1979 or battling gender discrimination in 2021, she has always stood up for what she believes in and what she knows to be right. She has challenged me to move, not from the “frustration” to “acceptance” stage, but instead to the “action” stage. She is the voice reminding me there is always more work to be done!

What is your favorite song?

Go Your Own Way, Fleetwood Mac

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My props are my trail running shoes and pack. I love hitting the trails for a long run, whether locally or on vacation. My kids have gotten in on the fun too and have developed a love and appreciation for hiking and nature. On a trip last year to Palo Duro Canyon, they created the “Powers Adventure & Hiking Club.” We had patches made for our hiking packs and our official club was born.