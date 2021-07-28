Sarah LanCarte, 33

Prior to establishing LanCarte Commercial, Sarah LanCarte successfully spearheaded the creation and growth of Fort Capital’s commercial division and, as a principal at Transwestern, closed more than 200 transactions totaling more than 10 million square feet, said Andrew Everett of Handling Systems and Conveyors who nominated her.

In 2020 the company completed more than 206 transactions totaling more than $90 million in volume and more than 1 million square feet of space.

“Sarah is a leader in commercial real estate. She was one of the youngest people to make partner at Transwestern at age 28 and she helped start the commercial division of Fort Capital alongside Chris Powers and Jason Baxter, Everett said.

She started LanCarte Commercial in 2018 at the age of 31 with the vision of creating a company that is focused on working together and to break away from the traditional brokerage model of agents working independently and not as a team.

“LanCarte Commercial is one of the few commercial real estate firms in the Metroplex that is women-owned and I believe it is the only commercial brokerage firm in Fort Worth that is women-owned,” Everett said.

“Sarah is relentless in her work ethic and is leading the way in her industry while setting a great example to women both young and old.”

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Risckey’s Barbeque

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I don’t know how much it influenced me, but I was a huge fan of Saved by the Bell, mainly because I had a huge crush on Zack Morris. I even wrote him a letter asking if he would be my boyfriend. Unfortunately, no response.

What other profession would you like to try?

Honestly, I found the career for me. I love real estate!

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

My dad has influenced my life in so many ways. From a very young age he would talk to me about the good and bad decisions he made in his life and he always encouraged me to talk to him.

I watched my dad grow his business through hard work, treating people fair and doing what you say you are going to do. He still answers the phone when I call saying “Sarah’s consulting service.”

My dad also influenced me getting into industrial real estate, an industry that few women are in. I had grown up around manufacturing buildings with my dad owning a manufacturing business that built bridge cranes and conveyor systems. I tell people I was industrial since birth! My dad is someone I strive to be like, he is beyond generous, still can out cold-call me, and is one of the happiest people I know.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I knew in college I wanted to get into commercial real estate, but I had no clue what sector within the industry. One of the best things I did in college was to become the president of the Real Estate Club at Auburn where I got to bring speakers in to speak with our group and while I was calling on them to speak, I would take the opportunity to ask them if I could come and meet with them to pick their brain about their industry within real estate.

What is your favorite song?

I Like It, Cardi B

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My props are a baby carriage as my husband and I welcomed our little girl Ellis into this world this year, a “for lease/sale” real estate sign as that represents what I do, and a tennis racquet for when I find some free time. I enjoy playing tennis.