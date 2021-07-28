Shane C. Miller, 33

Shane C. Miller has become instrumental in collaboration and educating Whitley Penn employees and clients about the services that WPWealth provides. Additionally, he has devoted his time to mentoring young professionals and future leaders in their careers, nominator Felix Lozano of Whitley Penn said.

“Shane has proven his success by not only making partner at a young age at a well-distinguished firm, but he has proven that you can love what you do for work. The intuitive nature of Shane’s work has turned into a passion to help bring awareness to the lack of financial knowledge in the community,” Lozano said.

Miller hosts a podcast through Whitley Penn Talks called ‘WP Cares’ that hosts local non-profit organizations in the company’s various markets to talk about their mission, ways to get involved and how to donate through charitable giving.

He is a member of the Texas Christian University Young Alumni Board, Christ Chapel Manpower Service Group, Neeley School of Business Young Alumni Board, the Junior Achievement of Fort Worth Board and was most recently named to the executive committee for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

– Paul K. Harral

Where did your first paycheck come from?

Journey’s shoe store at the Stonebriar Mall in Frisco. I started working there before I could drive.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

Tough to nail down just one, but I think Rocky was one of my favorites: “It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” Always been a James Bond fan, too. And I gotta admit stupid Adam Sandler comedies were on repeat for my brother and me.

What other profession would you like to try?

Someone once asked me if everyone was paid the same for every job, what would you do? Honestly, probably what I do now. I love helping people and it is fulfilling to see clients achieve their goals.

Or a boat captain.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

I’ve been fortunate to cross paths with many great people during my life who have helped shape my personal and professional development. My mom has been a constant source of encouragement. She has always pushed me, my brother, and my sister to be the best version of ourselves.

My late father-in-law Ken Richie got me interested in business. He could talk to anyone, lived a full life, and shared some valuable life lessons with me during our long conversations at the lake or sitting on the patio.

Tom Rein has been my mentor professionally since I started at Whitley Penn. He’s been more than a boss to me, guided me through personal challenges, called me out when I needed it and most importantly, he has been consistent.

There is also this wonderful woman in my life, we have been together for 20 years this October, married for 10 of those. She is an excellent physician and an even better mother. I’m extremely blessed to have Brighton in my life. Love you B.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I have always wanted to help people. It was probably around junior year of high school that I became interested in wealth planning and entrepreneurialism. I saw the impact of money on lifestyles, relationships, and motivations. It can be one of the biggest worries in our lives. I think financial literacy is incredibly important, and I wanted to be a part of solving that problem.

What is your favorite song?

Really tough question, you should see my expansive playlists. Let’s go with Better Man by Leon Bridges.

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

My prop is my journal, I’m a planner and my whole life is in this thing. Interestingly enough, when I first started journaling, I put Fort Worth Business Press 40 under 40 as a goal and there are many other goals I’m hoping to achieve documented in my journal.