Tracy Gray, 35

Tracy Gray is a lifelong native of Fort Worth, attending Fort Worth Country Day and the University Texas of Arlington.

He recently joined Holt Lunsford Commercial from Vision Commercial Real Estate and earlier after successfully serving as a top producer at Colonial Commercial Real Estate.

Before real estate, he spent more than a decade within the hospitality sector, becoming partner and general manager of one of the highest-rated restaurants in the country with Le Cep restaurant, earning recognition as a Top 100 restaurant in the U.S.

His experience in the hospitality industry gave him an understanding and knowledge of that business segment not often seen in the real estate business.

Outside of real estate, Gray enjoys spending time with his wife and the recent new addition to the family, Ryan Rachel.

Where did your first paycheck come from?

My first paycheck was at 16 working for Colonial Country Club during the summer.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

I always loved movies and still watch TV or movies almost every night with my wife. If she is controlling the remote then we will be watching Golden Girls, but I wouldn’t trade our special time together for anything.

What other profession would you like to try?

None, I absolutely love what I do, it is my passion. I’m excited to go to work each day, and I’m just thankful for the opportunity that I have been blessed with.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

I had a wonderful family growing up, but my idol was always my mom. I can’t thank her enough for the love that I had and for teaching me what it meant to be a man, hope that I can make her proud one day. Now, I live for my daughter, Ryan, and my wife, Alyssa. Everything that I do is for them.

When did you know what you wanted to be when you grew up?

I didn’t always plan on commercial real estate, but had started to really be intrigued with it while working in the hospitality industry. I saw the opportunity as a higher calling while still being able to focus on relationships.

What is your favorite song?

Counting Crows, Mr. Jones

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

Wearing my hiking pack. My wife Alyssa and I try to make sure to at least go once a year and have gotten to experience some fantastic locations around the world. We have spent time hiking in Zion, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Norway, and Havasu Falls among others. Alyssa even hiked Havasu Falls while she was eight months pregnant.