Victoria Puente-Peters, 37

Victoria Puente-Peters established Long Game Consulting in March 2018 after working at a variety of jobs that related to community outreach and development and communication.

She holds a bachelor of science in broadcast journalism from Texas Christian University and a master of business administration from The University of Texas in Arlington.

“She is very impressive,” says Joseph P. Babcock, the director of the Executive MBA Program.

She says she’s committed to driving positive change in Fort Worth by working to understand the community’s unique needs, leveraging a diverse network of local leaders, and influencing through innovative thought leadership.

Puente-Peters is a member of the Leadership Fort Worth 2020 class.

And she has an extensive civic service experience with Presbyterian Night Shelter, the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation, the Rotary Club of Fort Worth, SteerFW and Girls Inc. to name a few.

Where did your first paycheck come from?

My first paycheck came from a family-owned business, Puente Concessions. My aunt owned a winery and tasting rooms in Grapevine and the airport and hired me to scrub labels off old wine bottles for recycling. I also worked at her newsstands and fast-food restaurants in the airport.

What movie, TV series, play or video game influenced you growing up?

Growing up, we watched shows like Xena Warrior Princess, Hercules, Power Rangers, and Star Trek, so naturally, I wanted to help protect people and have superhero friends. That may have contributed to my desire to uplift people who have been marginalized or underserved in our community. I also try to surround myself with intelligent, talented people who could be considered people with superpowers.

What other profession would you like to try?

Documentary filmmaker/producer.

Tell us about an influential person in your life, how they influenced you and why he or she was important.

Nada Ruddock! I interned for Nada Ruddock at NBC 5 during my senior year at TCU. She has been my mentor and like a second mother. Nada taught me everything from writing and producing a public service announcement to the importance of presenting myself like a “put together” professional from the moment I walk into a room.

I probably wouldn’t have graduated from college without her pushing me through my senioritis. I still remember her saying, “Done is good!,” and her refusing to accept my excuses for not being able to meet a deadline. I am so grateful that I have a mentor like Nada to call when I need honest feedback. I hope every young woman can be mentored by someone willing to bend over backward to help their mentee succeed, as Nada has done for me.

Netty Matthews has also been a wonderful mentor. She has connected me with like-minded influencers who would like to be champions for change in Fort Worth. We have had many conversations about witnessing injustice. That has inspired me to discover my voice and have the courage to be my authentic self.

What is your favorite song?

Finally Moving, Pretty Lights. My favorite artist, however, is Leon Bridges.

Tell us about your photo shoot prop.

Golf Clubs: My parents encouraged me to golf at a young age. I played on my high school golf team, and it’s my favorite way to mix business and the pleasures of the outdoors. I’m not a scratch golfer, but I’ve made two holes-in-ones, which my husband loves to brag about.

Poker Set: I host a poker night with one of my best friends, Jessica Davidson, and my husband, Brock Peters. We originally designed the game to teach women at the Fort Worth Club how to play poker. When our guy friends heard about what we were doing, they wanted to help out, so it’s since grown into a co-ed game that we love hosting. It’s a great way to network and get people thinking strategically.

Business Books: I’m a strategy consultant, so I included some books that have inspired me in business.