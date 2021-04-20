Lockheed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Apr 20, 2021 11:35 (GMT)

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.84 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.56.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.32 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.26 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.34 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $26.40 to $26.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $67.3 billion to $68.7 billion.

Lockheed shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT