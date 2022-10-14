Ross Perot Jr. receives Distinguished Eagle Scout Award

Businessman Ross Perot Jr., the driving force behind Alliance Airport and the burgeoning Hillwood real estate development in North Fort Worth, was honored this week for his lifelong involvement with the Boy Scouts.

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Longhorn Council of the Boy Scouts of America gave Perot the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award – and those attending the award luncheon at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel gave him a standing ovation.

No stranger to the role of recipient at awards presentations, Perot displayed poise and gratitude as took a seat in a camping chair on a stage decorated to resemble a wilderness setting.

For Perot and his family, scouting is a long-standing tradition that started with his late father, billionaire businessman and two-time presidential candidate Ross Perot Sr.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Perot Jr. has supported the scouts by funding The Perot Family Leadership Wing of the Rex W. Tillerson Leadership Center, which features large classrooms, a catering kitchen and the 2,500-square-foot Ross Perot Leadership Hall.

“It’s critical that we grow strong leaders in the United States,” Perot said. “We can teach a lot in school, but it’s difficult to teach leadership. What the Boy Scouts do so well is teach leadership, and this country needs great young leaders coming through the system to continue to build this great nation.”

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker was on hand for the event and joined Perot on stage to ask him a number of questions submitted by scouts.

Among the topics he was asked to talk about was his historic round-the-world helicopter flight, which he made in 1982 at the age of 23.

- Advertisement -

“In 1982, the Cold War was still a hot war,” he said. “We asked if we could go through Russia, and they said no because they didn’t trust us. So, we ended up landing on a container ship off of the Russian coast.”

The story contains a lesson that’s relevant to scouting, Perot said.

“We had a container ship that sailed from San Francisco to the exact latitude and longitude we needed, with a helipad on the bow and jet fuel, (which) all came together in a 30-day period,” he said. “This situation posed a leadership need that we try to teach all of the scouts.”

Perot served as a pilot in the United States Air Force for eight years and was acting chairman of the Air Force Memorial Foundation. He led a 14-year campaign to build the United States Air Force Memorial in Washington D.C., which came to fruition in October of 2006.

- Advertisement -

Among the other awards Perot has won are the Gold Medal Award for Extraordinary Service from President Ronald Reagan; the Woodrow Wilson Award for Corporate Citizenship; and the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service.

Perot was inducted into the Junior Achievement 2017 Dallas Business Hall of Fame, was named one of the Most Powerful Business Leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth as a member of the “Dallas 500” by D Magazine and was co-awarded, alongside his father, the inaugural Vision Award from the Urban Land Institute North Texas District Council.

“If we could wave a magic wand and make every student in school now a Boy Scout, we would have a dramatically better country,” Perot said. “The Boy Scouts and the churches are how we are going to knit our society back together again. The scouts are what make leaders and were a great basis for me to learn leadership.”