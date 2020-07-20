89 F
Chelsea Clinton’s next book celebrates women in sports

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Clinton is extending her celebration of women to chapter books and the world of sports.

Clinton’s “She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changes the Game” will be published Sept. 22, the children’s imprint Philomel Books announced Monday. The latest of Clinton’s best-selling “She Persisted” picture books will include sections on such prominent athletes as Wilma Rudolph, Mia Hamm, and Venus and Serena Williams.

Also Monday, Philomel announced that a new series of chapter books will feature 80-page stories on women that Clinton and “She Persisted” illustrator Alexandra Boiger previously honored. The monthly series begins in January with “She Persisted: Harriet Tubman,” written by award-winning author Andrea Davis Pinkney. Additional chapter books will include Meg Medina writing about Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Renee Watson’s biography of Oprah Winfrey.

All will include an introduction by Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton; along with cover art by Boiger, and black and white interior illustrations by Gillian Flint.

“With these new books, my hope is to expand what young readers see as possible for themselves, their sisters, classmates, friends and our world,” Chelsea Clinton said in a statement. “And, I hope that all children — boys and girls alike — will continue to be inspired and empowered by the incredible women whose persistence has helped make our world brighter, more exciting, healthier and more just.”

Philomel is an imprint of Penguin Random House.

