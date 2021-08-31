2021 DFW Archives Bazaar

« All Events

The 2021 edition of the DFW Archives Bazaar is returning in person! Join archivists, librarians, and curators from around North Texas at the 4th annual DFW Archives Bazaar on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 1 pm-5 pm at the Heritage Room at the Fort Worth Stockyards (131 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164). The Bazaar is free and open to everyone, featuring over thirty Texas libraries, archives, and other cultural institutions offering fun and interactive ways to learn more about the historical resources and services available in North Texas. From photographs, documents, films, maps, and more, learn about the amazing archival collections all over Dallas-Fort Worth just waiting for you to enjoy!

During the Bazaar, archivists will answer questions on preservation, digitization, and anything archives-related. Students can learn about archival career options and get advice on schools, programs, and internships.

Learn all about the history of North Texas and the people that help preserve it for the next generation!

Related Events