2021 Texans Can – Fort Worth Cares for Kids Golf Classic
May 10, 2021 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Jump back on the green for the annual Fort Worth Cares for Kids Golf Tournament. Join business leaders in the Fort Worth community for a rousing game of golf and most importantly charity. The Cares for Kids Golf Tournament is held every year to help over 800 at-risk Fort Worth youth achieve economic independence.
Reserve your tournament tickets today and start practicing your golf game!
https://events.blackthorn.io/en/E0b01X6/texans-can-cares-for-kids-fort-worth-golf-tournament-2021-4a5N4WUIbK/overview
Cost:
- Single Player Ticket: $300.00
- Team Ticket: $1,000.00
- Hole Sponsor: $1,000.00
- Premium Sponsor: $2,000.00
- Beverage Sponsor: $3,000.00
- Bronze Sponsor: $5,000.00
- Silver Sponsor: $7,500.00
- Gold Sponsor: $10,000.00
- Presenting Sponsor: $15,000.00