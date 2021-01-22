« All Events

2021 Texans Can – Fort Worth Cares for Kids Golf Classic

May 10, 2021 @ 9:00 am 4:00 pm

Jump back on the green for the annual Fort Worth Cares for Kids Golf Tournament. Join business leaders in the Fort Worth community for a rousing game of golf and most importantly charity. The Cares for Kids Golf Tournament is held every year to help over 800 at-risk Fort Worth youth achieve economic independence.

Reserve your tournament tickets today and start practicing your golf game!
https://events.blackthorn.io/en/E0b01X6/texans-can-cares-for-kids-fort-worth-golf-tournament-2021-4a5N4WUIbK/overview

Cost:

  • Single Player Ticket: $300.00
  • Team Ticket: $1,000.00
  • Hole Sponsor: $1,000.00
  • Premium Sponsor: $2,000.00
  • Beverage Sponsor: $3,000.00
  • Bronze Sponsor: $5,000.00
  • Silver Sponsor: $7,500.00
  • Gold Sponsor: $10,000.00
  • Presenting Sponsor: $15,000.00
Google Calendar

Details

Date:
May 10
Time:
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.texanscan.org/event/fortworthgolf2021/

Organizer

Texans Can Academies
Website:
https://www.texanscan.org/

Mira Vista Country Club

6600 Mira Vista Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132 United States + Google Map

Related Events