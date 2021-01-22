2021 Texans Can – Fort Worth Cares for Kids Golf Classic

« All Events

Jump back on the green for the annual Fort Worth Cares for Kids Golf Tournament. Join business leaders in the Fort Worth community for a rousing game of golf and most importantly charity. The Cares for Kids Golf Tournament is held every year to help over 800 at-risk Fort Worth youth achieve economic independence.

Reserve your tournament tickets today and start practicing your golf game!

https://events.blackthorn.io/en/E0b01X6/texans-can-cares-for-kids-fort-worth-golf-tournament-2021-4a5N4WUIbK/overview

Cost:

Single Player Ticket: $300.00

Team Ticket: $1,000.00

Hole Sponsor: $1,000.00

Premium Sponsor: $2,000.00

Beverage Sponsor: $3,000.00

Bronze Sponsor: $5,000.00

Silver Sponsor: $7,500.00

Gold Sponsor: $10,000.00

Presenting Sponsor: $15,000.00

Related Events