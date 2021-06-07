5th Annual Arlington Juneteenth Celebration

« All Events

Calling ALL Black-Owned Businesses, Contractors, Consultants, Construction, Doctors, Lawyers, Trades, Tech & Service Providers!!! THIS unifying Business & Community event is open to all and all are truly welcome!!

On behalf of the Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), and in partnership with the Texas Rangers Baseball Club, we cordially invite You to attend the Arlington 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration.

We are very proud that our Annual Juneteenth Celebration has become a much anticipated, regional event that unifies all business, community, educational, & elected leaders in a historical presentation and signature format.

This event will be held on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 from 6:00pm – 9:00pm at Globe Life Field, AYCE Porch, located at 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, TX 76011. Free Event Parking has been designated in Parking Lot T.

Dr. Theron Bowman, CEO of The Bowman Group and Reverend Dr. Michael Evans, Mayor of Mansfield will provide inspirational messages for all in attendance. Mr. Rob Matwick, Executive VP of Business Services for the Texas Rangers Baseball Club, will speak as well.

For individual tickets: http://bit.ly/2021ABCCJuneteenth

For Table Sponsorships: Contact our Event Co-Chair at (682) 227-0018 or email pbhiggins@gmail.com.

THIS is our highest profile event of the Year!! Be There to Rep your Business and the build the momentum YOU need to carry your business & brand forward.

See you all on June 16th!!