A Mission of Kataribe – The Memory of the Earthquake Should Not Be Forgotten

This inspirational program, a part of the three-part 3/11 Resilience Series, features a special conversation with Seietsu Sato, a survivor of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami. During the tragedy, he was an assistant fire chief of Kesennuma (気仙沼市) in Miyagi Prefecture. He lost his wife due to the disasters that occurred on March 11, 2011, when he was directing teams of firefighters to put out massive blazes taking over the city.

He will talk about his mission as a kataribe, storyteller in Japanese, and “Saving Lives” with his message about the value of human life. We encourage you to take this opportunity to learn from Mr. Sato, and that the memory of the earthquake should not be forgotten. (Guest will speak in Japanese and there will be consecutive interpretation into English.)

Register for this free online presentation at https://jasdfw.org/event/a_mission_of_kataribe/.