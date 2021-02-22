« All Events

A Resurgent Region- Tohoku’s Recovery Since 2011

TUESDAY, MARCH 16 | 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM CST

The 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami devastated large areas of the Pacific coastal areas in Japan’s Tohoku region. This catastrophe resulted in thousands of deaths, the displacement of entire communities, and a lasting memory in the history of northeast Japan. However, Japanese society and its people are also remarkable in their ability to rebound, rebuild, and recover. Please join us for this special conversation with representatives from Fukushima, Iwate, and Miyagi Prefectures on the progress made in Tohoku since 2011. We will discuss reconstructing physical infrastructure, attracting economic activity to the region, debunking myths about disaster-afflicted areas, providing social services for those still in need, and ensuring a prosperous future for Tohoku through community building and grassroots organizations.

This program will include a special recorded video message from The Honorable Kazuko Kori, Mayor of Sendai, Japan.

Speakers

Kazunori Ishii – Director of Strategic Management and International Affairs, Kamaishi City

Hiroyuki Karahashi – President, Homare Sake Brewery Company

Junko Tsuda – Executive Director, U.S.-Japan Council (Japan)

Paul Pass (moderator) – Executive Director, Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth

Register for this free online presentation at https://jasdfw.org/event/a_resurgent_region/.

For more information about the 3/11 Resilience Series and sign up for the programs, learn more about the Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth, and see upcoming JASDFW events and programs, please visit https://jasdfw.org.